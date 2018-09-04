V8 Drive & Hot Laps (FRONT SEAT EXCLUSIVE!), 7 Lap Combo – Eastern Creek, Sydney

EXCLUSIVE OFFER! Limited places available – book early!

Adrenalin, the retailer of Sports Experiences, has announced a new deal for a short time ; a single ticket allows you to drive a V8 Race Car for 4 laps , as well as then take a front passenger seat for another 3.

This offer will be available in one of the most powerful V8 race cars in the country, a 450hp Commodore, and the experience includes the coaching of a professional race car driver/instructor to make sure this is a learning as well as adrenalin rushing experience.

To ensure the experience is real enough, the car is fitted with Supercar 6-pot brakes, racing slicks, Bilstein suspension and Racing gearbox handles like a real V8 Supercar

” Nothing shakes the body like the roar of a V8 race car, and nothing stirs the soul more than a session of hot laps in a track-prepared V8 six-speed Commodore or Monaro around Sydney’s V8 race track, Eastern Creek Raceway.”

The V8 drive day begins with a briefing conducted by experienced race drivers. During pre-drive tuition, your driver will explain techniques on cornering, apexes and exiting, efficient braking and acceleration, steering, gear changes and general car control. Safety and track awareness will also be discussed. There’s plenty of time to ask questions so you’ll feel completely comfortable before putting V8 race car theory into practice.

Then it’s time to let loose your inner rev-head during a session of real life V8 driving action. Each driver does 4 full-pelt laps behind the wheel of their V8 Commodore or Monaro. Then, just when you reckon you can drive a V8 like Mark Skaife, your experienced race driver will take control again for three more seriously quick V8 hot laps that you’re not likely to forget for a very long time.

Experience Details

Fitness and Experience

You must be able to fit into an XXXL race suit or smaller

No manual-transmission driving experience necessary

You must hold a minimum of a P-Plate licence to drive

You must have a 0.00% blood alcohol reading on the day

We reserve the right to stop the car or refuse anyone found to be driving or acting in an unsafe manner

What to Bring/Wear

You must bring your drivers licence on the day

Wear clothes appropriate for weather on the day

Wear a comfortable pair of enclosed shoes

Bring sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses on hot sunny days

Definitely bring your camera

Spectators are welcome

You must bring your booking confirmation with you on the day

What is Supplied

Racing attire

Briefing about the ride, racing and safety

Full tuition for driving courses by professional race drivers

4 laps with you at the wheel

3 hot laps driven by a professional racing driver

Provision of all safety gear and safety personnel

Multiple camera video footage of your experience is available to purchase on the day

