TOYOTA GAZOO Racing title fighters enter asphalt adventure

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team’s pursuit of this year’s FIA World Rally Championship titles enters an exciting new phase when the roads of Germany, the Czech Republic and Austria host the Central European Rally on October 16-19.

Following seven successive events on gravel, drivers now face two consecutive rallies on challenging asphalt roads which could be crucial in this season’s championship fight, with the Central European Rally to be followed just three weeks later by Rally Japan.

With three rounds remaining, TGR-WRT has a lead of 125 points in the manufacturers’ championship, and a first chance to seal a fifth successive crown at Central European Rally if it can finish the weekend with a lead of 120 points or more.

Three of the team’s drivers head a thrilling contest for the drivers’ title, with Sébastien Ogier now on top of the standings following back-to-back victories on South American gravel in Paraguay and Chile. Elfyn Evans was a strong second in both those events and is just two points behind together with co-driver Scott Martin, who is poised to make a landmark 200th WRC start in Central Europe. Kalle Rovanperä remains firmly in the fight, 21 points from the lead, as he returns to a surface on which he took a dominant win at Rally Islas Canarias in April.

With this trio nominated to score manufacturers’ points, Takamoto Katsuta drives a fourth TGR-WRT entry with his sights set on building up to his home rally in Japan. Sami Pajari competes under the TGR-WRT2 banner, looking to build upon a strong run in Chile on another event where he gained initial experience with a Rally1 car last year.

Freshly crowned WRC2 champion Oliver Solberg drives one of five GR Yaris Rally2 cars on the entry list, even though the Printsport-run driver is no longer eligible to score points. Alejandro Cachón, entered by Toyota Spain and run by Teo Martín Motorsport, will compete for WRC2 honours along with Czech driver Filip Mareš (Toyota Dolák) who finished second in the class on his home event last year, and Germany’s Fabio Schwarz (Armin Schwarz Driving Experience). Another German driver, Philip Geipel, also drives on home roads with Speedlife Motorsport.

The German city of Passau once more hosts the service park for the Central European Rally, which was first held in 2023 as the first WRC round to feature stages in three different countries. The character of the stages varies from one region to another and the weather – in the middle of the European autumn – can also be changeable, making the roads more slippery with rain, mud and leaves.

This year the rally starts from Passau with two passes of a stage around Bad Griesbach on Thursday afternoon. Friday’s route features one stage in each of the three countries, each to be run twice. Saturday then has one German stage and two on Czech roads, each run twice. Sunday’s final day features two passes of Beyond Borders (spanning Germany and Austria) and the all-Austrian Mühltal test, the second pass of which serves as the rally-ending Power Stage.