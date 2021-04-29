The legendary guitarist of Black Sabbath, Tony Iommi, is well known for his guitar riffs! In fact, it’s been said that Tony operates at only two guitar speeds – Gorilla Stomp Slow (eg Iron Man) and Gnu Blur Fast (eg everything else!).

But one is for sure, besides his love for his guitars, the great Heavy Metal pioneer also has a love for his sports cars! In particular, Lamborghinis!

And where most may think that Iommi merely drives them around the block occasionally. the truth is that his Lamborghini’s are regularly raced on track !

The cars below are some of the key cars in his collection;

Lamborghini Espadas

© photo credit: Lamborghini

Iommi’s collection began with the Lamborgini Espadas in the early 1970’s. This is a Grand Tourer (GT) which was known as the fastest four-seater in the world when it debuted in 1968. Iommi was so impressed by this speed coupe, that he actually bought two of them.

Lamborghini Miura SV

© photo credit: Lamborghini

Iommi followed the Espadas with the iconic and somewhat mythical Lamborghini Miura SV! At it’s launch in Geneva during a 1971 motorshow, the Miura gained the reputation as the world’s first supercar ! Many of the world’s richest were attracted to this car and this helped the Italian auto maker to break through and reach the top of it’s field.

Lamborghini Urus

© photo credit: Lamborghini

Tony Iommi’s most recent acquisition is probably quite fitting for his age group. However, it’s said that Iommi bought the Lamborghini Urus immediately after he drove one for the first time. The story is that Iommi was given the keys to the car at a race-track he was impressed at how fast something so large could move and maneuver! Call it what you will, but Iommi definitely fell in love at that point!