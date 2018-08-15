Tickford Unveil their Tickford Racing Edition Mustang Package

Race-Inspired Engineering for the Road – Tickford Racing Edition

The synergy between Tickford Racing and Tickford’s enhanced vehicles combines to create the new Tickford Racing Edition package for both current Mustangs and the soon-to-be-introduced MY18 version.

“Drawing on our proven race and road car engineering skills, technical insights and our passion for making cars go faster on the track, the Tickford Racing Edition has been developed and engineered into an adrenalin-pumping Tickford upgrade for owners of current 2015-2017 and new 2018+ Mustangs.”

Package Contents (MY15-MY17)

360kW / 483HP Tickford Performance Tune with Cold Air Intake and Throttle Body Spacer

or

or Optional 542kW / 727HP Roush Supercharger

Full carbon fibre aero package, which includes aggressive front splitter, side skirts, and customized rear diffuser, coupled with a prominent rear wing

Forged lightweight Project 6GR 20” wheels (10” front and 11” rear)

Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S Tyres (275/35R20 front and 305/30R20 rear)

Wilwood ‘Racing-Red’ brake upgrade featuring 6-pot front caliper with 15” slotted rotors, 4-pot rear calipers with 14” slotted rotors, high-performance brake pads and separate parking brake assembly

Tickford-engineered quad outlet 3” mandrel bent stainless steel exhaust with black chrome tips

Tickford Racing Edition perforated Alcantara and leather seats with “Racing Blue” accents, silver and blue stitching and the Tickford Racing logo

Tickford Racing Edition Alcantara steering wheel with “Racing Blue” straight ahead marker

Performance engineered coil-over suspension (25mm lowered ride height)

Front and rear Steeda underfloor chassis bracing

Tickford Racing Edition GT centreline stripe and side decals

Bonnet Struts

Tickford Individual Build Number

Tickford Driveline Warranty

To enquire, please complete your details using the linked form, email on TRedition@tickford.com.au or make contact on 1800 TICKFORD (1800 842 536)