Sydney Motorsport Park to host Radical Australia Cup return

If nothing else, the 12th season of the Radical Australia Cup has already proven memorable, despite campaigning just a single round back in March – five long months ago – the championship, like so many others, hampered by the ongoing presence of Covid-19. Despite the challenges of the pandemic though, organisers have revealed that the season will continue, with a return to competition at Sydney Motorsport Park across the September 4-6 weekend.

“I’ve given up counting how many variations this year’s calendar has had, but it had been changing almost by the week at one stage,” Category Manager Karl Reindler reflected. “What we do know, is that we have a round scheduled in a months time at Sydney Motorsport Park as part of the NSW State Series – which has continued to compete over the last month having contested rounds at both Wakefield Park and in Sydney. “Our second round will be held alongside their third event, with race formats yet to be finalised, but we will run on the Sunday, with practice on the Friday prior – SuperSports races are running on Saturday with the Radical Australia Cup drivers able to join the round if they want additional laps, so there will be plenty of running for the Radical teams. “Sadly the Sydney round does impact our drivers who are based outside of New South Wales, although there are only a small number, and I’ve had ongoing discussions with their team owners, and they’ve been very understanding of the situation. They are awaiting any changes to the border closures, for which Queensland is up for renewal at the end of August, which might allow those drivers to join the event, but they are aware of the situation and will follow the government directives. “As for Victoria, those teams understand that under the new Stage-3 and 4 regulations, that they won’t be eligible for the round, and whilst disappointed, they are looking to later in the season once borders re-open and there’s a chance to start competing again.”

With the pandemic border closures the deciding factor for future rounds, Reindler was quick to point out that additional dates would remain fluid until late September when the Victorian regulations would be revisited, with both The Bend and Phillip Island scheduled for October ahead of the season finale at Bathurst in November.

“Again, Covid-19 restrictions take precedence in all our planning and that’s still very much a moving brief,” Reindler confirmed. “If the Victorian border closures end in late September, and Queensland is open to New South Wales, then The Bend will be our third round on October 17-18 as part of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships. There is talk of a double-header weekend at The Bend, which is one option – again based on what happens with Covid-19 – alternatively our other scheduled event is at the end of October at Phillip Island, border restrictions of course a big consideration there, but that is more than a month after Melbourne’s newly imposed lockdown is set to end. “From there the season ends as per our original pre-season schedule at Bathurst as part of the ARG event on November 13-15, a great way to close out the year after so many seasons of starting our calendar off at Bathurst with the 12 Hour. “With any luck, this will be an achievable calendar, but we are still looking at options beyond September in case something happens with the pandemic, but I have to say, Motorsport Australia have been fantastic through the whole situation and have been very accommodating with respect to keeping Radical front of mind, and that has been very reassuring. “It has been a tough year for everyone, and whilst we are disappointed that we don’t have the flexibility we might have enjoyed 12 months ago [with dates and venues], I think everyone understands that to continue racing right now, we need to be able to make adjustments to suit what in reality are safety priorities, and we will follow all those directives to meet the requirements at the time. “Sydney though is already looking like a fantastic event based off the back of a strong Radical presence at the recent SuperSports round (August 1) which saw 13 cars, it’s clear drivers are keen to go racing again, a view the team owners have reinforced in our ongoing discussions. “There are a few things we still need to iron out with the championship as it unfolds, but the important issue of setting a date to continue racing has been established and that gives us something to prepare for over the coming weeks.”

For any teams or drivers interested in being a part of the 2020 Radical Australia Cup round at Sydney Motorsport Park of September 4-6, please contact Category Manager Karl Reindler on email; [email protected] or by phone; mobile: 0422 114 115.

2020 Radical Australia Cup – Championship Points (after one round of five)

Chris Perini (81-points), 2. Peter Paddon (71), 3. Stephen Champion (54), 3. Carmelo Bonaventura (54), 5. Kosta Pohorukov/Brad Shiels (52), 7. Mitchell Neilson (40), 8. JP Drake (38), 9. Zig Fuhrmeister (36), 10. Peter Clare/Josh Hunt (34), 12. Rowan Ross (30), 13. Susan Esselmont (31), 14. Paul Braico (24), 15. Jon Grant (21), 16. Jim Hernandez (20), 17. Tony Haggarty/Simon Haggarty (18), 19. Warwick Morris (16), 20. Bill Medland (7)