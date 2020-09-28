On 27th September 2020, DJR/DJR Team Penske driver Scott Mclaughlin became the 2020 Virgin Australia Supercars Champion in his Mustang at Adelaide’s The Bend raceway. This was a very significant win even though Scotty placed second behind team mate Cameron Waters who won the event in his Monster Energy Mustang.

Why was this such a significant win for Scotty and Australian Motorsport ?

Because in the world of Australian Touring Car Championship and the Supercars Championship Scotty is the first Ford driver to win 3 consecutive championships since Ian Geoghegan who won four in a row between 1966 and 1969.

In addition;

Scotty is the fourth driver in championship history to win three titles in a row and joins Ian Geoghegan, Mark Skaife and Jamie Whincup in doing so.

It’s the first time that DJR/DJR Team Penske has ever won 3 Driver’s Championships in a row (DJR won back to back with Dick Johnson in 1981/82 and then again in 1988/89 but never 3 in a row)

It’s Ford’s record making 27th Australian Touring Car Championship / Supercars Championship win

It’s the 7th Australian Touring Car Championship / Supercars Championship win for a Mustang which won in 1965-1969, and 2019-2020

Scotty now prepares for Bathurst carrying a 305 point advantage over his closest rival Jamie Whincup with a further 300 points available at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 event !

Pre-empting a win in partnership with co-driver Tim Slade in the #17 Mustang, this could be the last time we see Scotty in Supercars as the big boys in Team Penske hope to have him in the IndyCar Series in USA from next season.