Quentin Tarantino‘s blockbuster arrival in the early 1990s marked a stunning rebirth of cinematic cool steeped in the classiest kind of Top 40 nostalgia.

With its soundtrack programmed by fictional DJ K-Billy for his “Super Sounds of the Seventies” radio show, Reservoir Dogs offset its on-screen uber-violence with the smooth grooves of Little Green Bag by The George Baker Selection, Hooked on a Feeling by Blue Swede, Stuck in the Middle with You by Stealers Wheel, Harry Nilsson’s Coconut and more.

Two years later, the frantic surf guitar of Dick Dale’s Misirlou kick-started the unchallenged cinematic event of the decade. For Pulp Fiction, Tarantino curated a playlist of sweet rockin’ soul with sinister undertones. Dusty Springfield’s Son of a Preacher Man, Urge Overkill’s cover of Neil Diamond’s Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon and Chuck Berry’s You Never Can Tell helped make Pulp Fiction a surprise hit album in 1994, and the coolest retro ’60s soundtrack of all time.

Liberty Stage is bringing both albums to life for one night only in Sydney at the State Theatre on Thursday, 4 May and at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Friday, 5 May with tickets going on sale at 10.00am on Friday, 17 May (starting from $89.00).

Bringing the soundtracks to life will be a dream quartet from the other side of the tracks – some of Kiwi’s finest rockers – reliving some of the wickedest music on celluloid. Fur Patrol rocker Julia Deans, dub-funk powerhouse Laughton Kora (Kora), Pluto frontman Milan Borich and hard-rock hellraiser Booga Beazley (Head like a Hole) will be kicking off their shoes and polishing their razors for a walk on the dark side, backed by the Big Band Royale.

Karyn Rachtman, Music Supervisor on Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction will also be appearing at both shows to introduce the concert and spill some behind-the-scenes tea on that time.

Karyn said, “These soundtracks are beyond important to me, having spent a year in the early ‘90’s hustling artists, publishers and labels to get just the right music for Quentin’s vision. This concert is just incredible and so much fun! It captures the ‘dark cool’ of Quentin’s work brilliantly. A smoking hot band and fabulous singers. They did the soundtracks proud! Australia, you need to see this!”

The show premiered across the ditch in 2021 to rave reviews including these from some happy campers:

“One of the best live gigs I have ever been to, and I’ve been to plenty!”

“Epic! Freckin’ brilliant. Want to watch it ALL again!”

“Amazing songs, given the treatment they deserve.”

“Stonkingly good band. All the leads were superb”

“Epic night! One of the best gigs I have ever been to. Inssaaaaaane!”

So, are you Mia Wallace or Vincent Vega? Mr Pink or The Gimp? Pumpkin or Honey Bunny? Come along and dress up as your favourite Tarantino character and twist your socks off!

Thursday, 4 May 2023

State Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, 5 May 2023

Palais Theatre, Melbourne Vic

