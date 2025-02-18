Rally Sweden: Day 4 Thrilling TOYOTA GAZOO Racing one-two on Swedish snow

Quotes:



Akio Toyoda (TGR-WRT Chairman)

“The top five within a 25-second gap, and there are three GR Yaris Rally1s among them. The top two are Elfyn and Takamoto, with only a 3-second difference between them, and following them were three previous WRC champions including Kalle. This year’s Rally Sweden was really exhilarating as we started the morning of the final day with this situation.

Congratulations to Elfyn and Scott for winning the rally! They have faced disappointing results in Sweden over the past few years, so it’s truly great that they finally won there again. Congratulations also to Takamoto and Aaron for finishing in second place! I assume Taka still has some frustration, but I hope this rally helped change something within him. Next up is the Safari Rally, and I’m counting on him to showcase his spirit of ‘returning to the finish line no matter what’.

Both Elfyn and Takamoto delivered fantastic performances during the Power Stage. I was really excited. It was an amazing drive from both. Thank you for the perfect one-two finish! I also thank everyone in the team for building cars that allowed the drivers to compete comfortably until the end!

For the next rounds, Jari-Matti will step away to temporarily return to driving in the FIA European Historic Rally Championship that starts next month, and I look forward to seeing his stories with the Celica. Juha Kankkunen will take over in his role as Deputy Team Principal, and his first event is one he has a strong connection with, having won it three times. I’m confident that Juha will take good care of the team and I’m also sure that the team will also support him.”

Jari-Matti Latvala (Team Principal)

“This has been an incredibly close Rally Sweden and it’s been a nerve-wracking final day for us, watching two of our drivers fighting for the win. I’m really proud of both Elfyn and Takamoto for the way that they fought, and for how strong they have been mentally. We saw that from Elfyn and the way that he responded on the penultimate stage of the rally after losing the lead, and Taka has shown that he is ready to win and able to maintain a great performance under pressure without making mistakes. There were only a few seconds between the top drivers for the whole rally, and to fight like this for three days is remarkable. For our team to have scored the maximum 120 points from the first two rallies, we literally cannot have asked for a better start to the season and we are looking forward to Safari Rally Kenya.”

Elfyn Evans (Driver car 33)

“It’s been an amazing weekend. We led for a lot of the rally but the margins were always tight and it was never really comfortable. This morning I got caught napping a bit in the first stage by Taka, who really made me fight for it, and thankfully we managed to turn it around and unlock good pace on the next stage. I’m very happy with the end result and to have won the Power Stage as well. It’s been a very good start to the season for us and we couldn’t really have dreamed of much better. Usually after a good Rallye Monte-Carlo it’s hard to score well in Sweden but the good conditions gave us a chance and I feel we made the most of it.”

Kalle Rovanperä (Driver car 69)

“Overall it’s been a difficult weekend for me. We were trying to push hard but we could not have the pace or the performance that we wanted, even on this final day. It’s a big disappointment but this is the only snow rally in the season and now we need to focus on the next rally on gravel with a completely different tyre and work to be stronger there. I’ve been closely following the battle at the front and I’m really glad that both drivers could bring home the one-two and the maximum points for the team: well done to Elfyn who’s done a really good job, and I’m proud of my friend Taka also.”

Takamoto Katsuta (Driver car 18)

“It’s been a really nice fight with Elfyn and with the Hyundai drivers not far behind us as well. It’s been a really intense battle for the whole rally and there was some pressure throughout but I enjoyed it a lot. At the end, I’m happy to have done a good job for the team, to bring the car to the finish and score some good points. Well done to the team for this result and hats off to Elfyn, who did an amazing drive on the penultimate stage. Next time I will be ready to push more to try and take that victory. I was able to manage the speed through the whole weekend and this is giving me more confidence for the future and a good feeling for Kenya.”

Sami Pajari (Driver car 5)

“Overall it has been a really enjoyable rally and it’s good to reach the finish without any big mistakes. It’s still quite disappointing what happened on Friday morning when the tyre came off the rim and we lost quite a lot of time, which then maybe gave us not such a good starting position for the next days. Still, I think we had some nice pace and some good moments, including some top-three stage times, and the feeling has been good. It’s been valuable learning and I’m grateful to the team for the support.”