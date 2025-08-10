Rally Finland: Day 4 Perfect five-star fin-ish at home for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing

Rovanperä and co-driver Jonne Halttunen secured a long-awaited first win on their home event with a superb attacking drive, one year on from the heartbreak of crashing out of the lead on the penultimate stage after hitting an unavoidable rock. Holding the lead of this year’s edition since the first forest stage on Friday morning, Rovanperä enjoyed improved feeling and speed compared to previous gravel rallies with this year’s car and tyre package.

He carried a lead of 36.1 seconds into the final day’s two runs over the legendary Ouninpohja test, and went quickest on the second pass to take his 10th stage win of the weekend, as well as top the Power Stage and Super Sunday classifications for a full haul of 35 points.

Rovanperä’s drive set a new record for the fastest ever in FIA World Rally Championship history, with a winning average speed of 129.9 km/h.

Takamoto Katsuta finished second overall with co-driver Aaron Johnston, claiming his second podium from the last three editions in Finland, where he learned his trade as a rally driver with the TGR WRC Challenge Program. He was second quickest to Rovanperä on the Power Stage to secure his overall position by 5.9s ahead of last year’s Rally Finland winners Sébastien Ogier and Vincent Landais. Ogier went third-fastest on the Power Stage to hold off Elfyn Evans by just three seconds after Evans and his co-driver Scott Martin had won the first pass through Ouninpohja.

Ending up fourth in Super Sunday and fifth in the Power Stage, Evans moves back into the lead of the driver’s championship, three points in front of Rovanperä. Ogier is just 10 points further back in third. With its eighth win from nine rallies this season, TGR-WRT increases its manufacturers’ championship lead to 87 points.

Sami Pajari completed the perfect result in fifth overall with one of his strongest Rally1 drives to-date at his home event, claiming three stage wins along the way together with co-driver Marko Salminen.

It is only the second time a manufacturer has locked out the top five places at the end of a WRC round, and the first time since Lancia did so in Portugal in 1990. Juha Kankkunen, now Deputy Team Principal of TGR-WRT, was also part of that result as a driver, finishing third.

There was also a GR Yaris Rally2 one-two in the WRC2 category, with Roope Korhonen scoring his maiden win alongside Anssi Viinikka and Rautio Motorsport after holding off Jari-Matti Latvala – Team Principal of TGR-WRT – and Janni Hussi by just 1.1s at the finish. TGR WRC Challenge Program driver Yuki Yamamoto made it three Toyota cars in the top five with his best result and performance so far, including a stage win shared with Latvala on Saturday.