Isuzu’s first battery-electric pickup “D-MAX EV” adopts eAxle

KARIYA, JAPAN, August 1, 2025 – BluE Nexus Corporation (headquartered in Anjo, Aichi; Hidetoshi Uchiyama, president; hereinafter “BluE”), AISIN Corporation (headquartered in Kariya, Aichi; Moritaka Yoshida, president; hereinafter “AISIN”), and DENSO CORPORATION (headquartered in Kariya, Aichi; Shinnosuke Hayashi, president; hereinafter “DENSO”) are proud to announce that, the eAxle jointly developed by the three companies has been installed in Isuzu’s first battery electric vehicle (BEV) pickup, D-MAX EV, which went into production in April 2025.

The newly installed product combines the newly developed eAxle front and rear with a full-time *4WD system, contributing to both the tough basic performance required for pickup trucks (durability/loading and towing performance/rugged road drivability) and the linear acceleration and low noise and vibration characteristic of BEVs. The BEV is a 4WD system with a low-noise and low-vibration engine.

As D-MAX EVs are gradually expanded globally, starting with shipments to major European countries and gradually adapting to market characteristics and customer needs, this product will also provide high-performance drive solutions around the world.

Going forward, BluE, AISIN, and DENSO will continue to provide valuable technologies and products by leveraging their respective strengths and know-how. In addition, through BluE, we will contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society by having our products installed in all types of electric vehicles.

*Full-time 4WD is a drive system that transmits power to both the front and rear wheels at all times, regardless of road conditions, including off-road and on-road driving.

About BluE Nexus,“BluE”

BluE is an electrification system and electric drive module development and sales company established in April 2019. BluE aims to meet the needs of customers worldwide and contribute to the further development and popularization of electrified vehicles and the realization of carbon neutrality in society.

