Pic of the Day; Monique Lester Features in Edition 111 – The Sexy Spirit Edition

30/06/2024 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

Appearing in Edition 111 – The Sexy Spirit Edition

FeatureModel
– Monique Lester –
Monique Lester ! Autobabes.com.au Edition 111

 

<< Previous                                                        

________________________________________________________________

See more of Monique in Edition 111 – the Sexy Spirit Edition

Follow Amelia on INSTAGRAM

 ______________________________________________________________

To purchase Edition 111, Click Below;

Edition 111 - The Sexy Spirit Edition

Edition 111 – The Sexy Spirit Edition

Autobabes Edition 111 – July / August 2024Cover girl: Kindly Myers, Feature girls: Monique Lester and Kayla Ashton, features include: NASCAR, F1 Grand Prix, autobabes AutoMart, Alpine Alpenglow HY4, Porsche 911 Carrera GTS, Bentley Batur, BMW M4 GT3 EVO, Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed, Abarth Classiche…

Find out more on MagCloud

________________

Model
Monique Lester
________________

StarSign
Cancer
________________

Country of Origin 
Australia
________________

Career Highlights
Various appearances on covers of magazines and this appearance in autobabes 🙂
________________

Favorite Car
2024 Nissan GT-R Skyline.
 ________________

Biggest Turn-On
My partner’s funny nature, with big muscles and tattoos.

 ________________

Likes
Cross-Fit, Beach, Modelling.
 ________________

Dislikes
Mean People.  ________________

Greatest Ambition 
To be successful financially and personally and provide for my family.
________________

Appears in
Feature Model, Edition 111

________________

 

 

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*