Appearing in Edition 97 – The Sexy March Edition

FeatureGirl
– Karolina Vaivada –
Karolina Vaivada ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 97


See more of Karolina in Edition 97

Visit Karolina at her PlayboyPlus profile here;

 


Model
Karolina Vaivada
StarSign
Cancer
Country of Origin
Lithuania
Career Highlight
International Playmate. Playboy Czech Republic, Playboy Italy, Playboy Mexico
Best travel location
Mexico was awesome for the amazing beaches!
Favourite Car
Ferrari Enzo!
Romance
I like guys who are smart in many ways, not just because they learned well in school!
Likes
Fitness, Modeling, Photography!
DisLikes
Rude People!
Greatest Ambition
To inspire other women to feel more confident and to love themselves more.

Appears in
Edition 97 Feature Girl
