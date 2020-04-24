Paul Walker’s 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback Is Rare and Up For SALE!

This Bad Ass Boss 429 Mustang isn’t only rare, but incedibly priceless. Offered between 1969 and 1970, the pony-turned-muscle car edged out the HEMI 426 because Ford took inspiration from Chrysler for the semi-hemispherical design.

What that means, is that whilst Chrysler/Dodge released the Hemispherical design to engines (aka the HEMI), it was Ford that evolved it to where it needed to be with the 429 motor placed into the ’69 and ’70 BOSS Mustang.

That’s a 7.0-liter engineered with great passion to great extent! The aluminum heads, for example, were a first for muscle cars of the 1960s. The Boss 429 also features a four-barrel carburetor mounted on an aluminum intake manifold, and at the rear axle, Ford outfitted a Trac-Lok differential with unique gearing (3.91).

Only 1,358 examples of the breed were ever registered, making Boss ’69s one of the most sought-after Mustangs ever.

This one is KK no. 1773 in a Factory Raven colour with 14,575 original miles, the original sheet metal, engine, and close-ratio manual transmission. Also gifted with the competition suspension and a functional ram-air hood scoop, the NASCAR-inspired brawler was previously owned by the late actor and F&F protagonist Paul William Walker IV.

Lot R460 is one of the star attractions of the Indy 2020 auction, scheduled to take place between June 23rd and 28th according to Mecum Auctions. If you were wondering what KK means, the Kar-Kraft skunkworks built the Boss 429 Mustang under contract instead of the Ford Motor Company.

Kar-Kraft was also responsible for the development of the GT40 racing program after Lola Cars in the United Kingdom were dropped at the order of Henry Ford II. The in-house subcontractor was also responsible for fabled machines such as the Boss 302 Maverick and the LID Mustang.

As opposed to other ponies from this era, Kar-Kraft and Ford relocated the car’s battery to the trunk in order to make room for the massive engine. A 3/4-inch sway bar was added to the rear end to improve the car’s handling because of the nose-heavy weight distributing, a first for the Mustang.

Though the Blue Oval and dealers were advertising 375 gross horsepower, the free-breathing leviathan hiding under the hood was more powerful than that. Sanctioned by Ford and built by Classic Recreations, the continuation series of the Boss 429 Mustang is even wilder thanks to an 815-horsepower stroker motor boasting 514 cubic inches and EFI.