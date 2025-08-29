Overview of Honda Exhibits at the Japan Mobility Show 2025

TOKYO, Japan, August 28, 2025 – Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced plans to exhibit a wide variety of Honda mobility products, including motorcycles, automobiles, power products and aircraft, as well as related technologies and concept models at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 (Press days: October 29 – 30, Public days: October 31 – November 9, 2025).

Honda is planning to share more information about the exhibit in stages leading up to the start of the show. Today, Honda unveiled the concept of the Honda booth and some of the models that will be included in the exhibit, and introduced the outline of Honda exhibits for the “Main Programs” to be organized by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. (JAMA).

Images of Honda booth

*Note: Vehicles/exhibits shown in these images differ from the actual exhibits.

Honda Japan Mobility Show 2025 special website:

http://global.honda/en/japan-mobility-show/2025/

Honda to exhibit a wide variety of mobility products and technologies for land, sea and skies created by “The Power of Dreams.”

Since its founding, Honda has always been driven by the dreams of Honda associates and creating mobility products using its original technologies and ideas. As a comprehensive mobility company, Honda continues to take on challenges to augment possibilities for people and society through its mobility products and services.

At the Japan Mobility Show 2025, Honda will exhibit a wide variety of its mobility products for land — mostly automobiles and motorcycles — as well as mobility products for the sea and skies, which represent Honda dreams realized with its latest technologies.

The exhibit will include Honda 0 Series EV models, scheduled for global market introduction in 2026, as well as motorcycle and automobile models which are already on the market. In addition, Honda will bring back the full-size interior mockup of the HondaJet Elite II light business jet, which was exhibited at the Japan Mobility Show 2023, welcoming visitors to step into the mockup to experience the spacious interior of HondaJet.

The Honda booth is designed to enable the visitors to experience dream-inspiring mobility products Honda created with its original technologies and ideas while being driven by its own dreams. The complete list of items to be included in the Honda exhibit will be shared toward the end of September, via news release and the Honda Japan Mobility Show 2025 special website.

Some of the key models to be on display

Automobiles:

Honda 0 Saloon Prototype – Japan premiere

The Honda 0 Saloon, the flagship model of the Honda 0 Series, is based on the newly developed dedicated EV architecture and will feature a number of next-generation technologies that embody the “Thin, Light, and Wise” development approach of the Honda 0 Series.

Honda 0 SUV Prototype – Japan premiere

The Honda 0 SUV Prototype is the prototype of a mid-size EV SUV, which will be the first Honda 0 Series model to be launched to market. By applying the “Thin, Light, and Wise” approach to an SUV, the interior space was further increased, and a spacious cabin was achieved with an outstandingly clear and unrestricted field of view and great flexibility.

Motorcycles:

CUV e: – Production model

The Honda CUV e: is a Class-2 category*1 electric personal commuter powered by Honda Mobile Power Pack e: swappable battery.

Rebel 1100 S Edition Dual Clutch Transmission – Production model

Honda Rebel 1100 is a large-size cruiser model equipped with a dual clutch transmission.

Other Honda mobility products:

HondaJet Elite II – Full-size interior mockup

HondaJet Elite II is a light business jet that realizes the ultimate ownership experience and comfort, with enhanced performance over the HondaJet Elite and the further pursuit of functional beauty.

Honda BF350 Large-size Outboard Motor – Production model

Honda BF350 is a flagship model of Honda outboard motors, which combines high power and fuel efficiency while featuring simple and clean styling that suits any boat.

Honda to exhibit within the “Main Programs” organized by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. (JAMA)

– Tokyo Future Tour 2035 – Excited about the future of mobility –

The Tokyo Future Tour 2035 program is designed to inspire excitement about the future of Japan including how mobility products and services will play important roles in society. Visitors can experience near-future technologies and how such technologies will change people’s daily lives 10 years from now.

Honda is planning to exhibit multiple items including the Miimo Series robotic lawn mower models and the UNI-ONE personal mobility device that enables the user to move in all directions simply by shifting their body weight while sitting.

– Mobility Culture Program – Excited about mobility products themselves –

The Mobility Culture Program, that could not be realized anywhere but the Japan Mobility Show, will focus on various forms of mobility products and the stories behind them — mainly with cars and motorcycles that have long been deeply rooted in people’s daily lives and have continued to bring excitement to many people.

Honda is planning to exhibit the McLaren Honda MP4/4, which established the then-record for most wins in a single season of the FIA*2 Formula One (F1) World Championship – 15 wins in 16 races – and won the double crown of the Constructors’ and Drivers’ titles in 1988. The Honda exhibit will also include multiple motorcycle models, such as the NSR 500, which captured the championship in the 500cc class of the FIM*3 Road Racing World Championship Grand Prix in 1994.

– Startup Future Factory – Excited about mobility business –

The Startup Future Factory program will bring together cutting-edge technologies and unique ideas of startup companies which will shape the future of mobility, showcasing co-creation activities toward next-generation businesses in the mobility industry.

Honda is planning to set up a booth dedicated to the Honda IGNITION program, a new business creation program of Honda, which encourages Honda associates to apply their unique technologies and ideas to solve societal issues and create new value for people and society.

– Out of KidZania in Japan Mobility Show

This collaborative program with KidZania, which operates facilities that offer kids realistic role-play opportunities for career and social experiences, will enable visitors in grades 1 to 6 to have fun experiencing various careers related to the mobility industry.

Honda is planning to offer interactive content through which visitors will have fun learning about the mechanical structure of Honda UNI-ONE and drafting new business proposals for the utilization of UNI-ONE.

JAMA is planning to share more details about each of these programs and exhibits from September onward.

*1 The Class-2 category: A category defined by the Road Vehicles Act of Japan as “vehicles equipped with two or more wheels and an engine with total displacement of more than 50 cc and less than 125cc or an electric motor with rated output of more than 0.6 kW and less than 1.0kW.”

*2 Federation Internationale de l’Automobil

*3 Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme