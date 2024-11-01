Hong Kong racing team Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing has confirmed that its factory drivers, Jules Gounon and Dani Juncadella, will compete in the 2024 FIA GT World Cup Macau

Gunong will make his debut for the Hong Kong team at the Macau Grand Prix

The Macau Lottery Limited and the Spark model car are the theme sponsors of the two Mercedes-AMG GT3 vehicles

Hong Kong racing team Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing has announced that it will once again compete in Macau for the 2024 FIA GT World Cup at the 71st Macau Grand Prix, which will take place from 15-17 November at Macau’s prestigious Guia Street Circuit.

This year, the Hong Kong team will be represented by Mercedes-AMG’s Jules Gonon and Dani Juncadella, driving the No. 77 and No. 99 respectively. The two factory representatives are no strangers to the Macau circuit, with the Hong Kong team racing for the Hong Kong team in last year’s race, and Gunon Gunon, who also raced in Macau last year, making his debut for Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing, which will be his second attempt at the Guia Circuit.

The two drivers are of course in Mercedes-AMG GT3 cars, and both cars will compete in this year’s FIA GT World Cup with new cars. Sponsored by the Macau Lottery Company Limited, Chariot 77 is presented in green, white, orange and black, while Gunnon’s Chariot No. 99 is a 1:1 scale Chariot with Spark brand flowers and black mirrors with red accents. Both vehicles have other long-term partners supporting the team, including MSI, M Live, Gravity, Hong Kong Asia Medical Holdings, Evisu, and FreeM.

Since its inception in 1954, the Macau Grand Prix has been one of the most anticipated motorsport events in Asia every year. With a total length of 6.12 km, the Guia Circuit in Macau is known as the most error-free circuit in the world. Consisting of 24 corners, the track attracts the world’s best and most experienced racers each year to take on the extremely high-speed Mandarin Oriental Bend, as well as the ultra-narrow and challenging hairpin corners.

All races of the 71st Macau Grand Prix will be available for global viewing via the official website and on various television stations.

Ouyang Ruoxi

Team Director of Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing

“We are racing in the Macau Grand Prix again this year with two more cars for the FIA GT World Cup. The team has worked with two factory drivers, Gunon and Gencardina, and we are delighted that they will be able to race a Mercedes-AMG GT3 for us again at this year’s Macau Race. This year’s competition is going to be intense and we are well prepared. I’m confident in both drivers, they both have what it takes to win the championship.”

Dani Juncadella Zhencadina

No. 77 Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing driver

“I’d love to get back to Macau, it’s my favorite track in the world. In particular, this year’s line-up is at its best, with perhaps the strongest line-up of drivers since the FIA GT World Cup was held. I will work hard with my teammate Gunong and the team to bring out our full potential in Macau and strive to get on the podium and win!”

Jules Gounon

No. 99 Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing driver