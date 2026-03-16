GR Launches Motorsports-honed Type 26 GR Yaris

GAZOO Racing (GR) unveiled today a partially upgraded GR Yaris and announced that Toyota vehicle dealers across Japan are now accepting orders, with sales to commence on April 6.

The GR Yaris is an iconic GR model that came to life under the concept of making ever-better motorsports-bred cars. Since the launch of the Type 20 GR Yaris in 2020, GR has continued to hone the GR Yaris in extreme environments, such as those of circuit racing and rallies. The Type 26 GR Yaris, like its predecessors, incorporates improvements derived from insights gained from competing in motorsports. GR intends to continuously evolve the GR Yaris by continuing to enter it in races and incorporating input from a diverse range of drivers.

■ Main features

GR steering wheel developed with professional race drivers

The newly designed GR steering wheel was meticulously crafted for superior operability while driving. Certain situations in motorsports necessitate maintaining a constant hold on the steering wheel without regripping it, even when turning it 180 degrees. The conventional steering wheel used up to now required care not to touch the switches during such an operation, leading to complaints about not being able to place the palms in an ideal position. The development that started in response involved attaching clay-molded steering wheel prototypes to vehicles and taking them to circuits for repeated evaluation with professional race drivers. The result is a steering wheel with a reduced diameter for improved steering response and a left- and right-hand grip shape that fits comfortably in the palms when pushing on the wheel during cornering. Also, the steering wheel-mounted switches leverage insights from motorsports, with each switch positioned independently for enhanced operability and ringed in illumination for better nighttime visibility.

Electric power steering settings modified leveraging insights from motorsports Improved settings for the electric power steering (EPS) assist function ensure the function engages reliably even with high-grip circuit or rally tires, or during high-load cornering that requires a high level of braking force. Specifically, optimized torsion-bar rigidity within the torque sensor and modified control software have expanded the steering torque detection range, enabling optimal assistance even when cornering under extremely high loads.

Change in standard tires (on the RZ “High performance” + “Aero performance package” and “RZ “High performance” trim levels)

The RZ “High performance” + “Aero performance package” and the RZ “High Performance” trim levels come standard with Bridgestone POTENZA RACE tires, newly developed through extensive field testing to deliver extended-period, high-grip performance. The tires’ revised tread pattern, internal structure, and rubber compound significantly improve control when driving a vehicle to its limit, delivering stable performance, both on and off the track. Optimization of the damping characteristics of the front and rear shock absorbers maximizes tire performance.