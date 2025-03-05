Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr.: A Blow-by-Blow Account of a Controversial Classic

On March 1, 2025, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, played host to a highly anticipated showdown between WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and WBA super featherweight titlist Lamont Roach Jr. What unfolded was a 12-round battle that showcased skill, resilience, and a moment of controversy that has left the boxing world buzzing. Davis, the heavily favored knockout artist with a record of 30-0 (28 KOs) entering the fight, faced a determined Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs), who aimed to upset the odds and claim a second world title. The fight ended in a majority draw—115-113 for Davis, and 114-114 on the other two scorecards—preserving Davis’s unbeaten streak but sparking outrage over a pivotal refereeing decision. Here’s a blow-by-blow account of the action and the contentious moments that defined this bout.

Round 1: A Cautious Start

The opening bell signaled a tentative beginning, as both fighters sized each other up. Davis, known for his slow starts, circled the ring, flicking jabs and gauging Roach’s movement. Roach, stepping up from 130 to 135 pounds, pressed forward cautiously, working his jab to the body but refraining from overcommitting. Neither landed significant blows, with Davis throwing just 15 punches and Roach 20, according to CompuBox stats later reported. The round was a chess match, ending with a 10-9 edge to Roach for his slight activity advantage.

Round 2: Davis Finds His Rhythm

Davis began to settle in during the second, countering Roach’s jab with a sharp left hand that snapped the challenger’s head back midway through the round. Roach responded with a quick combination, but Davis’s defensive prowess—slipping and rolling punches—kept him unscathed. A late flurry from Davis, including a stinging right hook, gave him the round 10-9 on most observers’ cards, leveling the fight.

Round 3: Roach Stands His Ground

Roach showed no fear of Davis’s vaunted power in the third, stepping inside to land a crisp left hook to the body. Davis countered with a vicious uppercut that narrowly missed, but his output remained measured—only 12 punches landed of 28 thrown. Roach, throwing 35 punches and landing 10, kept the pressure on, earning a close 10-9 nod from many for his aggression and cleaner work.

Round 4: Momentum Shifts

The fourth saw Davis open up his offense, landing a thudding left hand that forced Roach to reset. Roach fired back with a right uppercut that grazed Davis, proving he could trade in the pocket. The round was fiercely competitive, with Davis’s power shots—landing 15 of 30—edging out Roach’s volume (12 of 40). A 10-9 round for Davis gave him a slight lead on the unofficial tallies.

Round 5: A Tactical Battle

Both fighters tightened their defenses in the fifth, turning the bout into a tactical affair. Davis landed a counter left that caught Roach mid-combination, while Roach responded with a sneaky right to the body. The round was razor-thin, with Davis landing 13 of 25 punches and Roach 11 of 32. Most scored it 10-9 for Davis due to the cleaner, more impactful shots.

Round 6: Roach’s Resilience Shines

Roach flipped the script in the sixth, pressing forward and landing a looping left hook that momentarily stunned Davis. The champion retaliated with a flurry of body shots, but Roach absorbed them and fired back with a combination upstairs. Landing 14 of 38 punches to Davis’s 12 of 30, Roach took the round 10-9, showcasing his durability and heart.

Round 7: Roach Turns Up the Heat

The seventh was Roach’s breakout moment. Throwing 52 punches to Davis’s 28, he landed 16, including a stinging left hand that rocked Davis early in the round. Davis responded with a big left of his own, but Roach closed strong with a hook to the head after punishing body work. A clear 10-9 for Roach had the crowd roaring and the momentum shifting.

Round 8: A Stunning Counter

Roach continued his surge in the eighth, landing a massive counter right uppercut that wobbled Davis—a rare sight for fans accustomed to seeing “Tank” dominate. Davis steadied himself and fired back with a left hand, but Roach’s pressure and output (17 of 45 punches landed) outshone Davis’s 13 of 32. Another 10-9 for Roach underscored his growing confidence.

Round 9: The Controversy Unfolds

The ninth round will be remembered as the fight’s defining moment. Early in the frame, Roach landed a clean jab, and Davis inexplicably dropped to a knee near his corner. Rather than signaling a knockdown, referee Steve Willis paused the action as Davis leaned through the ropes, allowing his team to wipe his face with a towel. Davis later claimed grease from his braids had dripped into his eyes, but the lack of a 10-count baffled commentators and fans alike. “That’s got to be a knockdown!” one broadcaster exclaimed, while another called it “a generous call.” Davis rallied after the respite, landing punishing body shots, but Roach’s earlier work earned him a 10-9 on many cards—though it should have been 10-8 with a knockdown.

Round 10: Davis Fights Back

Reinvigorated, Davis came out swinging in the tenth, landing a crisp combination capped by a hard left hand. Roach, unfazed, countered with a right that kept Davis honest. Both had their moments in a close round, with Davis landing 15 of 35 punches to Roach’s 13 of 40. A 10-9 for Davis narrowed the gap on the scorecards.

Round 11: Championship Rounds Intensify

The eleventh saw Davis lunge with wild power shots, one of which—a left to the body—drew a wince from Roach. Roach countered expertly, landing a sharp right hand that halted Davis’s momentum. The round was tight, with Davis’s 14 of 33 edging Roach’s 12 of 38 for a 10-9 score, as his shots carried more visible impact.

Round 12: A Final Push

In the final round, Davis pursued the knockout he’d promised, landing a thunderous left in the closing seconds that rocked Roach. But Roach, ever resilient, fired back with counters and stood tall to the bell. Davis landed 16 of 40 punches to Roach’s 14 of 42, earning a 10-9 from most—but not enough to erase the earlier deficit for many observers.

The Verdict and Fallout

The judges’ scores—115-113 for Davis, 114-114, and 114-114—resulted in a majority draw, allowing Davis to retain his WBA lightweight title with a record of 30-0-1. Roach moved to 25-1-3, but the decision ignited fury. Had the ninth-round knee been ruled a knockdown, Roach likely would have won a split or majority decision, costing Davis his perfect record and Roach a career-defining upset.

Prominent voices in boxing erupted. Terence Crawford tweeted, “They robbed that boy,” while Dan Rafael called it “an utter shit show” by the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC), noting the missed call “cost Roach literally MILLIONS of dollars.” The NYSAC later announced a review, citing a technical issue that prevented replay access during the fight, but skepticism remains about an overturned result. Promoter Lou DiBella told the New York Post that while it “should” happen, it likely won’t.

Commentary on the Controversy

The ninth-round incident wasn’t just a refereeing blunder—it was a breach of boxing’s fundamental rules. A fighter cannot call their own timeout, and taking a knee without a count typically constitutes a knockdown. Willis’s failure to act, compounded by the commission’s inaction, handed Davis an unearned lifeline. Roach, a +1800 underdog, outworked and outboxed Davis for much of the night, landing 148 total punches to Davis’s 141 and showing the heart of a champion. The draw feels like a theft of his moment.

Both fighters called for a rematch, with Davis acknowledging a subpar performance and Roach insisting he’d “pulled it out.” As the dust settles, this fight will be remembered not just for its thrilling exchanges but for a controversy that underscores boxing’s persistent officiating challenges. For now, Roach’s valiant effort stands as a moral victory—though the record books, and the boxing world, may never fully reflect it.