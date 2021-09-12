Boxing great Evander Holyfield, at 58 years of age, entered the ring far more qualified and experienced that his opponent, the 44 yr old Brazilian boxer, Vitor Belfort.

That experienced may have served far greater as a coach or as a mentor, however as a boxer in the ring with someone 14 yrs his junior, it didn’t translate to victory.

Holyfield has a record that included titles such as;

Former undisputed, undefeated Cruiserweight champion

Former undisputed, undefeated heavyweight champion

Boxing Hall of Famer

and the only 5 time Heavyweight Champion of the world

His opponent is no slouch either with 27 victories in UFC, however only 1 fight in this discipline of Boxing.

Holyfield did appear fit for his age, however did appear his age during the fight which he lost in the first round after being knocked down by a savage upper-cut. Going down twice in total, the first after appearing to be an off balance trip into the ropes, the referee stopped the fight when it appeared that Holyfield was about to go down a third time.

With 10 seconds left in the first round, arguably, the referee could have let it go a little more to see if the few minutes between rounds was enough for Hollyfield to recompose himself, however it was called a TKO thereby ending the fight.

See the fill video below;