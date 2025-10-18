Central European Rally: Day 2 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing contenders fill the top three

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team’s three championship contenders fill the top three places after the first full day of the Central European Rally, with Sébastien Ogier leading team-mates Kalle Rovanperä and Elfyn Evans.

The first full day of the rally featured stages in three different countries – Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic – each run twice, totalling 99 competitive kilometres. The three stages would each bring different challenges, and while the weather remained largely dry, there would be mud and gravel dragged onto the road by each passing car.

Following Thursday’s opening two stages of the rally, Ogier and Rovanperä began the day separated by 1.6 seconds at the head of the leaderboard. Rovanperä reduced the gap to just 0.6s with a stage win in Austria’s Böhmerwald test this morning, only for Ogier to then go fastest in the Col de Jan stage on demanding Czech roads and end the morning with a lead of 3.9s.

In the afternoon, Kalle claimed two more stage wins in the repeats of Col de Jan and Böhmerwald, closing the deficit once more to just 0.3s. Ogier was then quicker by 0.3s in the day’s dark final stage, Granit und Wald 2, to finish the day leading by 0.6s.

Elfyn Evans produced a good recovery drive after receiving a five-second penalty last night for contact with a haybale in SS1, climbing from eighth to third and winning the last stage of the day.

Takamoto Katsuta is fifth and just 2.9s behind fourth-placed Ott Tänak (Hyundai) after showing strong pace including third-fastest times in both passes of Böhmerwald. Sami Pajari was second-fastest on the first run of the same stage and ended the day seventh overall in his TGR-WRT2 entry.

Oliver Solberg is the lead Rally2 driver in his Printsport-run GR Yaris in 10th overall, with Alejandro Cachón of Teo Martín Motorsport just one place behind and leading the WRC2 category.

Quotes:

Juha Kankkunen (Deputy Team Principal)

“This was a good day for us. It looked after the first stage this morning that it could be a big fight with our rivals, but the more slippery conditions that came later seemed to suit us better. We could see that the drivers were able to make a big difference on the third stage in the Czech Republic, which was more difficult and slippery. It’s great to watch the battle between Seb and Kalle who have been driving fantastically well: I’m not nervous watching them because they are both very good drivers when it gets slippery and difficult. The same is true of Elfyn, who has recovered well after the penalty. Tomorrow they will be starting further back in the order, where there will be a lot more dirt on the road, so it will become more difficult for them but I know they can handle that. Taka and Sami have shown good speed on some stages as well, and we hope to see more of that.”

Elfyn Evans (Driver car 33)

“I think we had some strong moments during the day but overall it didn’t go as well as we would have hoped – especially on Col de Jan, where we lost a bit of time to Seb and Kalle. On the first pass I was a bit tentative at the start and then had a little overshoot, and didn’t get as close as I would have liked on the second pass either. I seemed to be losing more today in the dirtier sections, so we need to look at that tonight and see why that was. It’s good to get up to third but it’s still very tight and we need to keep pushing.”

Kalle Rovanperä (Driver car 69)

“It has been an enjoyable day driving some really nice stages and being in a big fight through the whole day. Starting third on the road I think we have managed the situation well so far, to be this close to Seb, so I’m pretty happy with the day. We had some good stages and some good times and it’s a tight battle. Tomorrow we have the challenge of being further back in the starting order and seeing how conditions evolve, but I’m sure it will stay really close and we will keep fighting.”

Sébastien Ogier (Driver car 17)

“I’ve enjoyed today and this exciting fight with Kalle. We fought the whole day to try and stay in the lead and even though it’s a very small gap, it’s very positive to still be in the lead. Today I don’t think we always had the usual advantage being first on the road on asphalt because it’s been dry and quite dusty, so I think conditions have been more or less fair for everyone which is what we like to see. Tomorrow will not be any easier, and if it rains it can be even more challenging, but we will keep fighting.”

Takamoto Katsuta (Driver car 18)

“It’s been a very challenging day as we expected, especially stages five and six which had a lot more dirt on the road. But we managed to get through with some quite OK stage times. I think we probably lost some time because of our road position which was not ideal, but we are only six seconds away from the podium, so we will keep pushing. It’s not been a bad day, and we will try to be even better tomorrow.”

Sami Pajari (Driver car 5)

“It has been a mixed day in terms of the stages and also for our performance. We had some really good stage times but also some stages where I feel we were a bit too far away from the pace. Of course, I would like to do better but we still need to go step by step and we will try to find something to be more consistent tomorrow. The road position should improve which can help us, but let’s see how the conditions are.”

End of day two (Friday):