While the entire music industry was re-emerging from a difficult few years, Beccy Cole was suffering one of the worst years of her life personally. Adam Harvey suggested that cutting an album with an old friend could be the best medicine… and The Great Country Songbook Volume 3 was born (out Sept 9), which will be backed up with a national tour.

“A few months ago when I wasn’t doing so well, my friend Adam Harvey checked in on me every week or so,” said Beccy in a beautiful post on social media. “He asked if there was anything he could do and I said ‘you could tour with me again, they are my happiest times.’ So he changed his year around and orchestrated this whole project. He said if I got better he would tour with me till the bloody wheels fall off! That’s what you call a friend.”

Adam, likewise, couldn’t be happier about touring with his good mate.

“Going on tour with Beccy Cole is like going on a rollercoaster ride at the amusement park. Its unpredictable, scary at times, amazing, and so much fun! I have to admit the tours I have done with Beccy over the years have always been my favourite’s and I can’t wait for this one to start.”

Recorded at the Music Cellar on the NSW Central Coast with engineer Jeff McCormack and devotedly produced by Adam and Beccy themselves, The Great Country Songbook Volume 3 is about two best friends getting together again to record some of their favourite classic country songs.

Over a period of 20 years Adam and Beccy have run circles across this big brown land – having toured Australia together a dozen times. Country music fans always regard the opportunity to see these great mates on stage together as a real treat and an absolute highlight. Fans received a taste of things to come when the inseparable pair recently hosted the 50th Golden Guitar Awards, leaving the audience in stitches.

Since that first tour 20 years ago Adam has built a landmark career – half a million album sales, Gold and Platinum albums, 9 x Golden Guitar awards and a CMA Global Country Artist award. Not something to be sneezed at. To boot, his recent #1 ARIA album, Songs from Highway One took home the gong for Traditional Country Album of The Year at the 2022 Golden Guitar awards.

With such a storied life it’s no wonder Adam is currently working on a book titled, Tales from The Road; a collection of stories from Adam and his country music mates chronicling some of the funny, inspiring and downright scary things that have happened on tour over the years.

Beccy has enjoyed similar success with her unapologetically authentic brand of country music. 11 x Golden Guitar awards to her name (including 5 x Female Artist of the Year), multiple ARIA Top 10 Country and Top 40 Mainstream albums, a Top 10 DVD, 3 x Gold-certified releases, and more than a dozen #1 Australian Country singles. The singer-songwriter was also awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) this year.

“It feels wonderful [to be recognised]. It’s incredible. It’s visibility for the arts and for the country music ”

Don’t miss Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole in concert performing some great tracks off their new album along with plenty of old favourites. Come along and enjoy a fantastic night of music, stories and humour, which is guaranteed to have you singing along and in fits of laughter!

GREAT COUNTRY SONGBOOK VOL. 3 TOUR DATES

Friday 9th September 2022 – Northern Beaches Bowls Club, Mackay QLD

Saturday 10th September 2022 – The World Theatre, Charters Towers QLD

Sunday 11th September 2022 – Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville QLD

Thursday 15th September 2022 – Brolga Theatre, Maryborough QLD

Friday 16th September 2022 – Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads NSW

Saturday 17th September 2022 – Caloundra RSL, Caloundra QLD

Sunday 18th September 2022 – City Golf Club, Toowoomba QLD

Friday 23rd September 2022 – Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, Bathurst NSW

Saturday 24th September 2022 – Penrith Panthers, Penrith NSW

Thursday 29th September 2022 – Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool VIC

Friday 30th September 2022 – York On Lilydale, Mount Evelyn VIC

Saturday 1st October 2022 – Palais Theatre, Geelong VIC

Saturday 8th October 2022 – Red Hill Auditorium, Perth WA

Friday 14th October 2022 – The Street Theatre, Canberra ACT

Saturday 15th October 2022 – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Sunday 16th October 2022 – Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre, Wagga Wagga NSW

