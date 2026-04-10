6 Hours of Imola: Preview New-look TOYOTA RACING marks a hybrid milestone

TOYOTA RACING celebrates a historic landmark for its hybrid technology when a new era of FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) competition begins with the 2026 season opener in Italy on 19 April.

The 6 Hours of Imola is Toyota’s 100th WEC race with hybrid power, a milestone which highlights the team’s experience accumulated over a century of races, as well as the start of its next chapter of endurance racing.

Since its return to WEC in 2012, Toyota has competed exclusively with hybrid technology, winning 13 world titles and 49 races, including five Le Mans 24 Hours. Its 100th hybrid WEC race sees the competitive debut for the new TOYOTA RACING brand and revised TR010 HYBRID.

The updated TR010 HYBRID represents TOYOTA’s and TOYOTA RACING GmbH’s technical development through motorsport prototype competition, built on engineering, reliability and team work. The car’s dynamic appearance aligns with Toyota’s latest road car design language, prompting aerodynamic changes which help drivers race at their maximum in all circumstances.

To complement the aggressive new design, a striking livery is based on TOYOTA’s corporate red and incorporates white to express the spirit of representing Japan. The white elements reflect a distinctly Japanese design inspired by the concept of ‘wind’, symbolizing a determination to stir up a fresh wind in WEC. A unique logo for Imola celebrates the milestone of 100 hybrid races in WEC.

The TR010 HYBRID’s beating heart is its racing hybrid powertrain, created at Toyota’s Higashi-Fuji technical centre. It features a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, which runs on 100% renewable racing fuel, and is capable of more than 700 PS. Team partners DENSO and AISIN contribute their advanced technology to the hybrid motor and inverter on the front axle. RAYS delivers lightweight magnesium alloy wheels while ExxonMobil supplies high-performance engine lubricants. Additionally, new partner AKEBONO provides brake callipers.

The TR010 HYBRID will compete on more sustainable rubber after Michelin introduced tyres containing 50% recycled and renewable materials. The 2026 tyres are intended to reach peak operating temperature quicker than the previous generation, without impacting durability.

While the team identity, car and tyres have evolved, a proven driver line-up is carried over from 2025. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck de Vries compete together for the third season in the #7 TR010 HYBRID, while Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa race the #8 car for the fifth successive year.

A renewed and reinvigorated TOYOTA RACING will compete against seven other Hypercar manufacturers over an eight-race season which features 72 hours of racing on four continents, including the team’s annual highlights, the Le Mans 24 Hours and 6 Hours of Fuji.

The season had been scheduled to begin in Qatar in March, before events in the region forced that race to be postponed. The action now kicks off with a one-day Prologue test on Tuesday 14 April at Imola. The 4.909km Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari has hosted WEC twice, with the #7 crew winning in 2024.

After the Prologue, teams have two days to rebuild the cars and optimise set-ups before two 90-minute free practice sessions on Friday 17 April. The starting grid will be determined in qualifying and Hyperpole on Saturday (3.10pm CEST) while the hour race starts at 1pm CEST on Sunday 19 April.

Quotes:

Kamui Kobayashi (Team Principal and driver, car #7):

“It’s impressive to reach this milestone of 100 hybrid races in WEC. We appreciate the support from Toyota and all our partners who contribute so much to our story. I hope we have given the fans lots of exciting moments in that time, and we’re looking forward to many more. This year our expectations are high. The previous car was fast but also had limitations, so last season was a big challenge, particularly considering several of our competitors made performance steps. That means we’ve been looking forward to the updated car for a while. Thanks to everyone in the team for their big effort to prepare our new baby; I’m excited to see what we can achieve with it.”

Mike Conway (Driver, car #7):

“We’re all fired up to start the season and see where we stand. Our 2026 car looks really cool, and we’ve optimised a few areas as well, so hopefully this will bring us back in the game. Effectively, this season began last year, when testing of the TR010 HYBRID started in December. Since then, we have just been counting down the weeks, and the wait got even longer with the postponement of Qatar. Everyone is pushing to be racing at the front again. I can’t wait.”

Nyck de Vries (Driver, car #7):

“I’m excited to start my third season with Kamui and Mike in the #7 car. We know each other well, and we are part of a strong team which is working hard to constantly improve. Testing has been productive, and I feel like we are well prepared, but we’ll only discover where we are at Imola. Against strong competition, we know we need a well-executed race week to fight at the front. We’ve shown we can do that and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Sébastien Buemi (Driver, car #8):

“It’s amazing to be preparing for our 100th WEC race. To have been involved since the first race is very cool. I’m really proud to be part of this team, particularly how we have grown stronger over the years. We think our TR010 HYBRID will help us compete at the front and we have all worked very hard to maximise performance. The racetrack will tell us if we have done a good job or not, but I am optimistic. I can’t wait to finally get behind the wheel at Imola, when a podium in our 100th WEC race is obviously the target.”

Brendon Hartley (Driver, car #8):

“After a character-building year in 2025, everyone is incredibly motivated going into this season. I’ve really seen the team spirit and the determination to fight back, even before last season ended. The updated car will hopefully make a difference too. Testing has been positive so far, but our competitors won’t stand still either, so Imola will be the first big test. We are ready to step up our performance and come back fighting.”

Ryo Hirakawa (Driver, car #8):