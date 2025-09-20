1965 Superformance Mk3 Cobra 427 S/C

Overview

***IN STOCK, South Carolina Showroom***

The centerpiece of the Superformance lineup, the Mk III is the most faithful Cobra replica in the world and the only one to earn official licensing status from Carroll Shelby. The hand laid fiberglass is a near perfect reflection of the body that graced the original Cobra 427 S/C cars of the 60’s. However, underneath the body is a full box tube chassis and an array of modern performance technologies. The Superformance Mk III Cobra 427 S/C is often referred to as the “Pro-Touring”

Cobra as it is faithful to the design & detail of the original Shelby offering while featuring Wilwood disc brakes, Koni fully adjustable shocks, and rack & pinion steering. Highly customizable, the Mk III can be fitted to appear 60’s original or full on modern design giving you the ability to truly make it your own!

SPO914 features power from a Ford Performance 392 stroker crate engine backed by a Tremec 5-speed manual transmission. Finished in Indigo blue and accented by Titanium Silver stripes makes for a stunning but class look! Other features include a leather wheel, 15″ Halibrand style wheels, tonneau cover, soft top and sidepipe heatshields by Olthoff Racing.

Specifications