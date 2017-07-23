Pic of the Day; Shona Child features in Edition 70 – The Swimsuit Glamour Edition

Also visit Shona here;

See more of Shona in Edition 70

– Appearing in Edition 70 – The Swimsuit glamour Edition

Model

Shona Child

________________

StarSign

Cancer

________________

Country of Origin

Australia

________________

Career Highlight

Being featured in over 10 USA magazines, Placed 3rd in INBA Open Fitness Comp, Cheerleader of the year, featured on bus sides in Gold Coast

________________

If you were a car

Something sophisticated with style; a Jeep or a Mercedes G Wagon.

________________

Favourite Car

Jeep!

________________

Romance

I am attracted to guys who are genuine, with drive, passion and a determination towards goals and life.

________________

Likes

Modelling and Fitness!

________________

DisLikes

Negative Energy!

________________

Greatest Ambition

To travel the world doing

________________

Appears in

Edition 70 Feature Girl

_________________