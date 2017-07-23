Pic of the Day; Shona Child features in Edition 70 – The Swimsuit Glamour Edition

in Autobabes Models, Celebrity Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day / by / on 23/07/2017 at 5:32 pm /

    –  Appearing in Edition 70 – The Swimsuit glamour Edition 

FeatureGirl
– Shona Child –
Shona Child! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 70

 

See more of Shona in Edition 70

Also visit Shona here;

https://www.instagram.com/Shonachild/

https://www.facebook.com/shona.child

https://www.instagram.com/safistika_/

 


Model
Shona Child
StarSign
Cancer
Country of Origin
Australia
Career Highlight
Being featured in over 10 USA magazines, Placed 3rd in INBA Open Fitness Comp, Cheerleader of the year, featured on bus sides in Gold Coast
If you were a car 
Something sophisticated with style; a Jeep or a Mercedes G Wagon.
Favourite Car 
Jeep!
Romance
I am attracted to guys who are genuine, with drive, passion and a determination towards goals and life.
Likes
Modelling and Fitness! 
DisLikes
Negative Energy!
Greatest Ambition
To travel the world doing

Appears in
Edition 70 Feature Girl
