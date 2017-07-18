Pic of the Day; Lilli Grace Features in Edition 70 – The Swimsuit Glamour Edition

|
– Appearing in Edition 70 – The Swimsuit glamour Edition
FeatureGirl
– Lilli Grace –
Lilli Grace! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 70
<< Previous Next >>
________________________________________________________________
See more of Lilli in Edition 70
Visit Lilli here;
https://www.instagram.com/lilligraceofficial/
https://m.facebook.com/misslilligraceofficial/
________________________________________________________________
|
Model
Lilli Grace
________________
StarSign
Cancer
________________
Country of Origin
New Zealand
________________
Career Highlight
Published model, Inked Australia, Inked girls Worldwide and autobabes I-Magazine. I think of everything I do as a blessing
________________
If you were a car
Something small and quite sassy but I’ll let you decide .. 😉
________________
Favourite Car
A Kingswood Ute!
________________
Romance
I like confidence, treating other people with kindness, make me laugh and don’t be a douche! I don’t ask for much right 🙂
________________
Likes
Netflix!
________________
DisLikes
Winter!
________________
Greatest Ambition
To swim at all the most beautiful beaches in the world.
________________
Appears in
Edition 70 Feature Girl
_________________
Recent Comments