Haruna Fuji features in Edition 65 – The Sexy Showgirl Edition

    Appearing in Edition 65 – The Sexy Showgirl Edition 

FeatureGirl
– Haruna Fujii –
Haruna Fujii ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 65

Model
Haruna Fujii
StarSign
Taurus
Country of Origin
Japan
Career Highlight
I’m just making a start so this is my first major magazine shoot but I am hoping to be a successful international model.
If you were a Car/Bike 
I would be a super bike from Harley Davidson. Run loud n cool, every one looks back when it’s coming 🙂
Favourite Car 
Chevy Impala. I’ve loved that ever since I saw Jensen Ackles on American TV driving one.
Romance
A man who can make me laugh, says a lot of jokes and takes me for bike rides !
Likes
Motorbikes, classic cars, Hot men, Guitars! 
DisLikes
Ghosts, Cockroaches !
Greatest Ambition
To own a Harley and go for tours with many bike lovers  

Appears in
Edition 63 & 65 Feature Girl
1 Comment

  1. Susannah says:
    21/10/2016 at 12:28 am

    Just wanted to say another fan here. I am sure many of us linger here and read, wanted to let you know we are here enjoying you too!

