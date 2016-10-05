Haruna Fuji features in Edition 65 – The Sexy Showgirl Edition

See more of Haruna in Edition 63 & Edition 65 ..

Model

Haruna Fujii

________________

StarSign

Taurus

________________

Country of Origin

Japan

________________

Career Highlight

I’m just making a start so this is my first major magazine shoot but I am hoping to be a successful international model.

________________

If you were a Car/Bike

I would be a super bike from Harley Davidson. Run loud n cool, every one looks back when it’s coming 🙂

________________

Favourite Car

Chevy Impala. I’ve loved that ever since I saw Jensen Ackles on American TV driving one.

________________

Romance

A man who can make me laugh, says a lot of jokes and takes me for bike rides !

________________

Likes

Motorbikes, classic cars, Hot men, Guitars!

________________

DisLikes

Ghosts, Cockroaches !

________________

Greatest Ambition

To own a Harley and go for tours with many bike lovers

________________

Appears in

Edition 63 & 65 Feature Girl

