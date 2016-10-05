Haruna Fuji features in Edition 65 – The Sexy Showgirl Edition

|
– Appearing in Edition 65 – The Sexy Showgirl Edition
FeatureGirl
– Haruna Fujii –
Haruna Fujii ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 65
See more of Haruna in Edition 63 & Edition 65
Model
Haruna Fujii
StarSign
Taurus
Country of Origin
Japan
Career Highlight
I’m just making a start so this is my first major magazine shoot but I am hoping to be a successful international model.
If you were a Car/Bike
I would be a super bike from Harley Davidson. Run loud n cool, every one looks back when it’s coming 🙂
Favourite Car
Chevy Impala. I’ve loved that ever since I saw Jensen Ackles on American TV driving one.
Romance
A man who can make me laugh, says a lot of jokes and takes me for bike rides !
Likes
Motorbikes, classic cars, Hot men, Guitars!
DisLikes
Ghosts, Cockroaches !
Greatest Ambition
To own a Harley and go for tours with many bike lovers
Appears in
Edition 63 & 65 Feature Girl
