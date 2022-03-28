Will Smith, who was Best actor nominee at the 2022 Oscars, took great offence to a joke made by presenter Chris Rock and walked on stage to give him quite the smack!

Smith actually used an open hand with Chris on stage and live to the world. and later shouted a vulgarity at the comedian for making a joke about his wife’s appearance.

The joke made by Rock was about the hairstyle of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith that referenced the movie GI Jane in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. Pinkett Smith suffers from the hair loss condition, alopecia. Smith later won best actor for ‘King Richard,’ but although at first the slap did appear to be a scripted continuation of the joke, he certainly wasn’t acting. When Smith returned to his seat just moments later, he shouted back to Rock, ‘Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth’!

It would have been a hard recovery, but that’s what Rock did and continued with the segment.