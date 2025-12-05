TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Premieres GR GT & GR GT3

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) today world premiered two new models—the GR GT and GR GT3—by publicly displaying under-development prototypes for the first time.
- Two new, unveiled models strive to provide an ultimate driving experience by way of enhanced capabilities centered on three key elements: a low center of gravity, low weight with high rigidity, and the pursuit of aerodynamic performance.
- The GR GT is TGR’s new flagship sports car developed as a road-legal race car that further advances TGR’s philosophy of making ever-better motorsport-bred cars.
- The GR GT3 is a new, GR GT-based, FIA GT3-spec race car engineered for all customers who want to win races.
- Both unveiled models feature the active adoption of new technologies and manufacturing methods, including Toyota’s first all-aluminum body frame and a 4-liter, V8 twin-turbo engine.
The GR GT and GR GT3 are flagship models that embody TGR’s philosophy of building ever-better motorsports-bred cars. Their development—starting with the vehicle concept formulation stage—was advanced under a one-team approach centered on TMC Chairman Akio Toyoda, aka Master Driver Morizo, in which professional drivers Tatsuya Kataoka, Hiroaki Ishiura, and Naoya Gamou, gentleman driver Daisuke Toyoda, and in-house evaluation drivers worked in unison with engineers. The GR GT is defined by a driver-first approach to development that involves listening to, understanding, and fulfilling the needs of the person behind the wheel. The GR GT3—a race car based on the GR GT—was also developed in line with this methodology.
Positioned as flagships in the footsteps of the Toyota 2000GT of yesteryear and the Lexus LFA, one of the aims of the development of the GR GT and GR GT3 was to preserve and pass on “the secret sauce of car-making” to the next generation as “Toyota’s Shikinen Sengu*”. The two models are the result of veterans of development of the Lexus LFA transferring skills and techniques to younger members, the active adoption of new, Toyota-first technologies for enhanced vehicle performance, and the taking on of numerous unprecedented challenges.
■ Main features
3 key elements
The GR GT was conceptualized and developed as a road-legal race car. As a manifestation of insistence on pursuing a driver-first approach, development strived to not only endow the GR GT with a high level of dynamic performance but also to achieve a sense of car-driver unity, enabling the driver to interact with the vehicle at all times. The GR GT is equipped with a hybrid system that pairs a newly developed 4.0-liter, V8 twin-turbo engine and a single electric motor. In addition to maximum system output of 650 PS or greater and maximum system torque of 850 Nm or greater (development target values) for overwhelming performance, unrelenting focus was given to the three key elements of: a low center of gravity, low weight with high rigidity, and the pursuit of aerodynamic performance.
Vehicle packaging for an ultimate low center of gravity
Development of the GR GT, which is continuing, started with an aim to achieve a thoroughly low center of gravity by considering how to lower both overall vehicle height and the driver’s position as much as possible. Attention was then paid to adopting a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive powertrain layout for ease of handling when driving the vehicle to its limit. The center of gravity of heavy components, such as the 4-liter, V8 twin-turbo engine with dry-sump lubrication, rear-mounted transaxle, and other major mechanisms, has been significantly lowered through optimized positioning. Both the driver’s and car’s centers of gravity have been made roughly identical by pursuing an ideal driving position aimed at enhancing the sense of car-driver unity and handling ease.
Adoption of Toyota’s first all-aluminum body frame
As for low weight with high rigidity, which constitutes the second key element, the GR GT features Toyota’s first all-aluminum body frame. Additionally, the appropriate use of carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP), plastic, and other materials in the body panels has resulted in a strong yet light body.
Use of a reverse approach to create styling that pursues aerodynamic performance
Exterior styling, in pursuit of aerodynamic performance, was also born from a process distinct from that of hitherto Toyota car-making. Although attention has conventionally been turned toward aerodynamics only after finalization of exterior styling, in the case of the GR GT, the ideal aerodynamic performance was established first, followed by consideration of exterior styling. Aerodynamics engineers and exterior designers worked together to achieve styling that pursues aerodynamic and cooling performance.
Interior styling, as well, was meticulously crafted without compromise, based on ergonomics aimed at achieving the optimal driving position from a professional driver’s perspective and visibility needed for at-the-limit driving. Naturally, in addition to circuit driving, care has been taken to ensure suitability for everyday use.
Aimed at being an FIA GT3-spec race car chosen by people who want to win
The GR GT3 features the same three elements of a low center of gravity, low weight with high rigidity, and the pursuit of aerodynamic performance found in the GR GT, on which it is based. It meets the specifications of the Federation Internationale d’Automobile (FIA) GT3, which is the top category of production vehicle-based customer motorsports, and aims to be a car that is chosen by people who want to win yet be easy to drive for anyone.
TGR believes that its driver-first principle, just as it is important in the GR GT, is equally important in the GT3 race car category, which can find both professional drivers and gentleman drivers behind the wheel. At the same time, in addition to heightening the competitiveness of the GR GT3 as a car, TGR is also preparing to establish an optimal support system for customers who race to help them fully enjoy motorsports.
For making ever-better cars
The TGR flagship models GR GT and GR GT3 are defined not only by their adoption of new technologies but also by their having been created through the taking up of the challenge of using new development and manufacturing methods. In developing the GR GT and GR GT3, TGR employed multiple methodologies that leverage insights gained from competing in motorsports. The use of driving simulator-assisted vehicle research and development, which is now common in race car development, is an example of such. Introducing driving simulator use early in the development process enabled efficient refinement of fundamental vehicle characteristics from the outset. In addition to using simulators in the creation of each component, extensive real-world testing was done not only on test courses, such as the one at Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama, but also at circuits around the world, including Fuji Speedway and the Nürburgring, enabling verification of at-the-limit driving performance and durability. GT GR testing also took place on public roads to give the model the ability to provide exhilaration, ease of handling, and peace of mind in everyday use.
Like other GR models, the GR GT and GR GT3 have been repeatedly honed, driven to failure, and repaired to make them into models that will live up to all drivers’ expectations. As it accelerates its efforts to make ever-better cars, TGR is continuing development of the GR GT and GR GT3 toward launching them around 2027. Further details are to be released as they become available.
GR GT main specifications (prototype development targets, in-house measurements)
|Body
|Length
|4,820 mm
|Width
|2,000 mm
|Height
|1,195 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,725 mm
|Body structure, cabin
|Frame
|All-aluminum body frame
|Occupancy
|2
|Vehicle weight
|Vehicle weight
|1,750 kg or lower
|Front-rear weight distribution
|Front: 45; rear: 55
|Powertrain
|Engine displacement
|3,998 cc
|Engine bore x stroke
|87.5 × 83.1 mm
|Engine type
|V8
|Turbocharger
|Twin-turbo
|Electric motor
|Transaxle-integrated single-motor hybrid
|Transmission
|Newly developed 8-speed automatic
|Maximum system output
|650 PS or greater
|Maximum system torque
|850 Nm or greater
|Driving equipment, suspension & related items
|Drivetrain
|Front engine, rear-wheel drive
|Suspension
|Front
|Double wishbone with coil spring
|Rear
|Double wishbone with coil spring
|Brakes
|Front
|Carbon ceramic disc brake
|Rear
|Carbon ceramic disc brake
|Tire size
|Front: 265/35ZR20; rear: 325/30ZR20
|Other
|Top speed
|320 km/h or greater
GR GT3 main specifications (prototype development targets, in-house measurements)
|Body
|Length
|4,785 mm
|Width
|2,050 mm
|Height
|1,090 mm
|Powertrain
|Engine displacement
|3,998 cc
|Engine type
|V8
|Turbocharger
|Twin-turbo
|Driving equipment
|Drivetrain
|Front engine, rear-wheel drive
As the GR GT and GR GT3 announced today are still under development, various details are subject to change without notice.
More information (in Japanese) on the GR GT can be found here:
https://toyotagazooracing.com/gr/grgt/wp/
More information (in Japanese) on the GR GT3 can be found here:
https://toyotagazooracing.com/gt3/grgt3/
■ Technologies incorporated into the GR GT
● Exterior styling that pursues aerodynamic and cooling performance
The GR GT’s styling was developed under an “aerodynamics first” concept in which aerodynamics engineers and exterior designers worked as a single team. With the GR GT boasting a top speed in excess of 320 kilometers per hour, aerodynamic performance was one of the most vital concerns. Whereas in conventional production vehicle development exterior styling is set before consideration of aerodynamic efficiency and cooling performance, the GR GT’s being envisioned as a road-legal race car required a rethinking of the process. Aerodynamics engineers experienced in FIA WEC competition vehicle development joined the GR GT development team and engaged in thorough discussions with vehicle designers, leading to the establishment of overall vehicle packaging based on an “aerodynamic model”, which represented the aerodynamic design team’s proposal for the ideal form. It was only after such that exterior designers prepared design sketches with mass production in mind, eventually leading to finalization of vehicle styling in a process that was the reverse of the normal approach.
● Interior styling that prioritizes functionality and operability
The GR GT’s interior styling centered on prioritizing driving position and visibility above all else in an effort to achieve an optimal design that would be suitable for both professional and gentleman drivers, as well as for both circuit and daily use.
Pursuit of the ideal driving position, coupled with consideration of interior styling, renewed awareness of the importance of ensuring sufficient visibility, as well as a sense of being protected. Particular attention was paid to excellent operability, with driving-related switches placed near the steering wheel and positioned and shaped for intuitive operation.
For ease of visual recognition even during circuit driving, substantial focus was also given to the gauges, for which the width, height, and position of information displays, such as the shift-up and gear selection indicators, were determined through a process of trial and error.
● Newly developed 4-liter, V8 twin-turbo engine + rear transaxle
The GR GT’s 4-liter, V8 twin-turbo engine, which is TMC’s first to be fitted in a production vehicle, was developed based on a “thoroughly compact and light” design concept toward achieving the GR GT’s “packaging of low overall height and a low center of gravity”. With a bore and stroke of 87.5 x 83.1, the engine’s short stroke reduces overall engine height, while its hot V configuration positions one of its two turbos in each engine bank. The engine also features dry-sump lubrication and an oil pan that has been made thinner than usual.
The engine’s power is transmitted to the rear transaxle via a CFRP torque tube. In addition to a motor-generator, the transaxle integrates a newly developed 8-speed automatic transmission, which uses a wet-start clutch in place of a torque converter, and a mechanical limited-slip differential.
For overwhelming performance, the development target for maximum system output is 650 PS or greater, and the development target for maximum system torque is 850 Nm or greater. Also, the adoption of a rear transaxle and the optimal placement of the drive battery, fuel tank, and other heavy components have resulted in a 45:55 front-to-rear weight distribution, contributing to ease of vehicle handling.
Development of the powertrain involved advancing studies through the use of race development driving simulators and system benches onto which entire powertrain systems could be mounted, while consideration was also given to thermal management, mounting position, and serviceability. To ensure continued sales, development is being undertaken to comply with increasingly stringent emissions regulations. The GR GT3 also features a 4-liter, V8 twin-turbo engine—many of the structural components of which are shared with those of the engine in the GR GT.
● An enjoyable sound at all times, from engine start to acceleration and decelerationエ
The GR GT delivers not only high-level performance but also the distinctive racing sound of a V8 twin-turbo engine. Sound development was centered on two pillars: creating sound that enables interaction with the car and creating sound that conveys changes in thermal energy. The structure of the exhaust pipe has been meticulously crafted to produce sound that synchronizes with the state of the vehicle.
● An all-aluminum body frame and a chassis that prioritizes ease of at-the-limit handling
The mainstay of the GR GT’s low weight with high rigidity is Toyota’s first all-aluminum body frame. A high level of rigidity has been achieved by positioning large aluminum castings in the frame’s main structure, as well as through the optimal placement of aluminum extrusions and other components, along with the use of advanced joining technologies. Additionally, the model’s body panels are made of aluminum and CFRP.
The suspension features a newly designed, low-mounted double-wishbone system with forged aluminum arms at both the front and rear. Its characteristics were developed from scratch, with a focus on linear response and a high level of controllability, from everyday use to at-the-limit driving. The tires are Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires developed exclusively for the GR GT. Since the early stages of development, the design of both the suspension and the tires has involved working with professional drivers in the use of simulators and agilely conducting test runs and simulator evaluations in pursuit of optimal performance for the GR GT that will enable the driver to seamlessly interact with the car on circuits, as well as on winding and other public roads.
Brembo carbon discs are used in the brakes, and vehicle behavior control during braking was developed together with professional drivers. The GR GT’s Vehicle Stability Control system allows multi-stage adjustment of driving force and braking control, enabling driver selection of the vehicle control difficulty level based on driving skill and encountered weather conditions for an enjoyable and secure driving experience. This setup is also used in TGR’s Nürburgring 24-hour endurance race vehicles and is an example of technology honed through competing in motorsports.
Additionally, the basic structures of the aluminum space-frame chassis and front-and-rear double-wishbone suspension system have been developed so that many of their components can be shared with the GR GT3.
*A ritual in which a Shinto shrine is periodically rebuilt
