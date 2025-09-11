TGR Plans to Reproduce Engine Parts for Corolla Levin/Sprinter Trueno (AE86)

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) announced today that, as part of the GR Heritage Parts Project, it intends to reproduce and reissue parts for the 4A-GE-type engine of the Corolla Levin and Sprinter Trueno (AE86) *1 .

The GR Heritage Parts Project is an initiative to reproduce discontinued service parts and reissue them as new genuine parts to meet customers’ desires to keep on driving their beloved cars full of memories. Currently, more than 200 parts for a total of eight vehicle models are being reissued and resold under the project.

To join the GR Heritage Parts lineup this time are a cylinder head sub-assembly and a cylinder block sub-assembly for the aforementioned two AE86 vehicle models.