Snow master Evans leads 1-2-3-4 finish for TGR-WRT

Following a 1-2-3 finish at last month’s Rallye Monte-Carlo, this is the first time that a manufacturer has filled the podium places on consecutive rounds of the WRC since Citroën did so in 2010. The feat was last achieved on the opening two events of a season when Audi did so in Monte Carlo and Sweden in 1984.

This is the second year in succession that Evans and co-driver Scott Martin have won the WRC’s only pure winter rally and their third Swedish success in total. That makes Welshman Evans one of the event’s most successful drivers from outside the Nordic countries, as he matches the number of victories achieved by team-mate Sébastien Ogier as well as Kenneth Eriksson and Tommi Mäkinen.

Just as in 2025, Evans’ victory came after an exciting battle with team-mate Takamoto Katsuta that went down to the final day. Evans had conceded the lead to Katsuta late on Friday after facing tough snowy conditions running second on the road, but regained the initiative on Saturday and took a lead of 13.3 seconds into the last leg.

Evans and Katsuta claimed a stage win apiece from Sunday morning’s double pass of the Västervik stage but Evans did enough in the rally-ending Power Stage to seal victory by 14.3s. He also pipped Katsuta by one second to top the Super Sunday classification and came second on the Power Stage, just 0.1s from the best time, to take a strong haul of 34 points and claim the championship lead.

Guided by co-driver Aaron Johnston, Japanese driver Katsuta once more thrived on the fast snow-covered roads, finishing on the podium for the second Rally Sweden in succession and for the eighth time in his WRC career.

Young Finnish driver Sami Pajari also shone in the winter conditions, putting a difficult Rallye Monte-Carlo behind him to finish third overall together with co-driver Marko Salminen. After two stage wins on Saturday, Pajari entered the final day within 12.1s of Katsuta and eventually secured his second career podium, matching the third place he achieved at Rally Japan 2025.

Sweden’s own Oliver Solberg arrived at his home event leading the championship after a stunning Rallye Monte-Carlo win, but this brought a challenging first full day on Friday opening the snowy roads. He and co-driver Elliott Edmondson later recovered to finish fourth, completing the team’s excellent result and banking extra points with third on Super Sunday and fourth in the Power Stage.

Italian driver Lorenzo Bertelli once more enjoyed the experience of driving one of his favourite rallies at the wheel of a GR YARIS Rally1 through the TGR-WRT customer programme. Making an enthusiastic and welcome return to the WRC service park after two years away, Bertelli and co-driver Simone Scattolin finished 15th overall following some time lost with tyre damage on Friday morning.

There was also a one-two finish for the GR Yaris Rally2 car in the hands of customer teams in the WRC2 category. Roope Korhonen claimed victory with co-driver Anssi Viinikka in their Rautio Motorsport-entered, Printsport-run car, finishing 10.2s ahead of fellow Finnish crew Teemu Suninen and Janni Hussi in their Delta Rally-prepared car.