Radical Australia Cup reveal revised 2020 calendar

After an early start to the 12th season of Radical Australia Cup at their ‘home’ venue at Sydney Motorsport Park in early March, the 2020 program has been at standstill – like much of global motorsport – with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, but with the relaxation of national travel restrictions, and the allowance of sporting events with larger gatherings, organizers have been able to establish the continuity of the 2020 calendar with a revised program.

“Despite the setback we’ve been in constant contact with Motorsport Australia, circuits and promoters as it became likely we could look at a return to competition,” Category Manager Karl Reindler explained. “As you could imagine, for a while it was a moving brief, but as the Federal Government started to ease restrictions off the back of Australia’s great response to the pandemic, we’ve been able to further discussions and lock in some dates.

“This is obviously a very different calendar to that which we revealed at the start of the year, but we think it’s the best of what we had available after discussions with many of the stakeholders – allowing us to conclude the season with five rounds and establish a 2020 champion.

“We were fortunate to be able to secure rounds at The Bend Motorsport Park and Phillip Island with the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships – and be on the calendar at Bathurst for what will be our season ending event in mid-November – whilst we were also able to secure a second date at Sydney Motorsport Park (where the season began in March) with the bulk of our teams based close by.

“Unfortunately we’ve lost the opportunity to compete in Western Australia – in part due to the State restrictions in place, but also the available dates given that we were limited in our options because so many categories are now trying to complete their own calendars with half the season gone.

“We are still establishing race formats and race days given the overarching national restrictions which may affect pre-event testing and also the number of categories allowed on site on any particular day, but at this stage we’ve been assured that we will be able to run races of between 45 and 50 minutes – details we will confirm at a later date.

“Three of our events will be run with the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships (The Bend, Phillip Island and Bathurst), and one with the NSW State Series (Sydney Motorsport Park) – an event which will also coincide with the NSW SuperSports schedule providing additional opportunities for Radical competitors.

“All up it’s a good solution to what we’ve been dealt – although it comes with the proviso that should the State and Federal Governments initiate new restrictions with respect to Covid-19, we will be abiding by those and making changes accordingly, with the safety and well being of all our teams and staff of the highest priority.”

For any teams or drivers interested in being a part of the 2020 Radical Australia Cup, please contact Category Manager Karl Reindler; [email protected] (mobile: 0422 114 115).

2020 Radical Australia Cup – Championship Points (after one round of five)

Chris Perini (81-points), 2. Peter Paddon (71), 3. Stephen Champion (54), 3. Carmelo Bonaventura (54), 5. Kosta Pohorukov/Brad Shiels (52), 7. Mitchell Neilson (40), 8. JP Drake (38), 9. Zig Fuhrmeister (36), 10. Peter Clare/Josh Hunt (34), 12. Rowan Ross (30), 13. Susan Esselmont (31), 14. Paul Braico (24), 15. Jon Grant (21), 16. Jim Hernandez (20), 17. Tony Haggarty/Simon Haggarty (18), 19. Warwick Morris (16), 20. Bill Medland (7)

2020 Radical Australia Cup – Calendar

Rnd#1 – 6-8 March – Sydney Motorsport Park, New South Wales

Rnd#2 – 5-6 September – Sydney Motorsport Park, New South Wales

Rnd#3 – 17-18 October – The Bend Motorsport Park, South Australia

Rnd#4 – TBC – Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Victoria

Rnd#5 – 14-15 November – Mount Panorama, Bathurst, New South Wales