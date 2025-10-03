PLAYMATE Jenny McCarthy: Remastered for PlayboyPlus

Our Playmates Remastered feature is back by popular demand!

This time, we’re thrilled to showcase a gallery and video from none other than Miss October 1993 and Playmate of the Year 1994, Jenny McCarthy.

It’s an invitation to revisit one of the most unforgettable eras in Playboy history, when a young woman from Chicago burst onto the scene with an irresistible mix of humor, charm, and undeniable beauty – and went on to become one of the most recognizable faces the magazine ever produced.

Jenny McCarthy’s story with Playboy began in the fall of 1993, when she appeared as Playmate of the Month.

At that time, she was working as a hostess and model, and had decided to take a chance on a casting call that would change her life.

Her appearance in the magazine was an instant success. Readers were captivated not just by her striking looks but also by her playful personality, which shone through in every photograph and interview. In 1994, she was crowned Playmate of the Year, cementing her place in the Playboy pantheon.

Unlike many who faded after their centerfold spotlight, Jenny leveraged her exposure into a thriving career across multiple industries. She went on to become an actress, television host, author, and activist, always carrying with her the confidence and charisma that Playboy first helped to spotlight.

Her rise in Hollywood included roles in popular films like BASEketball and Scary Movie 3, hosting gigs on shows such as Singled Out, and later as a co-host on The View. Through it all, Jenny maintained a strong connection to her roots with Playboy, a brand that embraced her boldness and authenticity from the start.

One of the most memorable returns to that connection came nearly two decades later. In 2012, Jenny McCarthy reunited with Playboy for a feature that demonstrated just how timeless her appeal truly is. On location in Los Angeles, California, she stepped back in front of the lens—this time for celebrated photographer Steve Shaw—for the July/August 2012 double issue.

The spread marked a milestone: more than ten years after she had first taken the crown as Playmate of the Year, Jenny was once again the cover star. The shoot showed a confident, glamorous woman who had evolved while still embodying the energy that first made her famous.

That 2012 issue was more than just a photoshoot; it was a celebration of continuity and transformation. It proved that Playboy wasn’t just about discovering new stars, but also about honoring the women who shaped its legacy. Jenny’s return to the magazine felt like a homecoming, a reminder of how her career and her life had always been intertwined with the brand.

Now, with Playmates Remastered, fans have the chance to relive that magic. This special feature takes a fresh look at Jenny McCarthy’s iconic Playboy journey, giving today’s audience a chance to see why she remains one of the most beloved Playmates of all time. The remastered collection captures her vibrancy and allure in stunning detail, reintroducing the 1993 centerfold and 1994 Playmate of the Year to a new generation while delighting longtime admirers who remember those days fondly.

Jenny’s legacy with Playboy is about more than covers and pictorials, but about attitude. She represented the modern Playmate: self-assured, ambitious, and unafraid to laugh at herself.

That combination of sex appeal and wit propelled her into pop culture in ways few others achieved, proving that the magazine could be a springboard for genuine stardom.

As Playmates Remastered continues to celebrate Playboy’s history, Jenny McCarthy’s enduring impact is impossible to ignore. She remains a symbol of the 1990s, a woman whose career arc illustrates the power of a bold introduction and the staying power of authentic personality.

More than three decades since she first graced the pages, Jenny is still proof that a Playmate can become an icon.

Stick around for a fresh look at iconic shoots just like this, only on Playboy Plus!