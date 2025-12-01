plAIboy Magazine – Issue 8 (XMas Issue)

Discover the pinnacle of modern sophistication with the Issue 8 (December 2025) of plAIboy Magazine. This latest and highly anticipated edition delves into exclusive articles that explore lifestyle, cutting-edge technology, health innovations, fashion and so much more. Enjoy complimentary hosted galleries by Playboy Plus, special discounts, and enticing offers that elevate your experience. Measuring 8.5 x 11 inches, the print version of this glossy full-color magazine is a perfect addition to any collection or coffee table. With glamour model Cinnamon Dreams on the cover and the gorgeous Mia Dolce and Kaelin Vara in feature, this issue is a definite collector’s item being eighth in series

