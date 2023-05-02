Autobabes Edition 104 – May / June 2023Cover girl: Sarah Jordan, Feature girls: Jenna Dreamz and Sophia Stiletto, features include: NASCAR, F1 Grand Prix, autobabes AutoMart, Lamborghini Revuelto, Gordon Murray T.33, Alpine A110 GT4, AC Cobra GT Roadster, Maserati MC20 GT2, Rolls Royce Black…

Model

Sophia Stiletto

StarSign

Capricorn

Country of Origin

Australia born from Italian decent

Career Highlights

Being new, featuring in Autobabes Magazine is the highlight, but I hope to also have many more.

Favorite Car

Maserati or Ferrari!

Biggest Turn-On

I am attracted Intelligent men who can discuss varied subjects.

Likes

Modeling and well being

DisLikes

Disapproval.

Greatest Ambition

To grow with my modeling and appear in more magazines!

Appears in

Feature Model, Edition 104

