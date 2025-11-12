Highlights Galore at the Japan Mobility Show! The Future of Japan’s Automotive Industry, All in One Place!

The Japan Mobility Show (JMS) 2025 was held at Tokyo Big Sight in Koto City. Did you have a chance to visit?

Whether you went or missed out, you can experience all the excitement of the event by watching Toyota Times News as Yuta Tomikawa walks the show floor discovering all kinds of fascinating things!

First, we’ll start with what is informally known as the “Toyota Group Pavilion,” and the press conference held the day before, as featured in Toyota Times. Here, we speak with the developers behind the concept models as well.

What does the interior of the concept model for the Corolla, “a car for everyone,” look like?

Then we showcase the the K-OPEN and the Midget X, followed by the Daihatsu booth, along with the catchy commercial jingle.

Meanwhile, the Lexus booth reveals all kinds of “luxurious spaces.”

Together, these booths showcase “the pride of Japan” to the world. We’ll also get a glimpse into the concepts that the chief engineer had in mind when designing the scarlet-red Century.

Next is the Tokyo Future Tour 2035 area, which lets you experience what mobility in daily life will look like a decade from now. Here, Tomikawa reunites with Toyota Miraidon, another topic covered previously by Toyota Times News. Next to it is Honda Koraidon, created by Honda. Together, they made their first appearance at JMS.

The exhibit on hydrogen technology has a hydrogen sauna from Finland, the sauna capital of the world.

The venue also demonstrated how car batteries are made and featured mobility devices that anyone, regardless of ability or age, can enjoy, as well as attractions to delight everyone from children to seniors.

Discover the future of Japan’s mobility industry here!