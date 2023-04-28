GR SUPRA GT4: OUR ANSWER TO THE GLOBALLY OUTBREAKING GT4 CATEGORY.

29/04/2023 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Cars, Latest News, Supercars, Toyota 0

The GR Supra GT4 is based on the GR Supra – TOYOTA GAZOO Racing’s first-ever global model released earlier this year – and is developed and produced by TOYOTA Motorsport GmbH（”TMG”）.

A three-litre in-line six cylinder engine with single twin-scroll turbocharger has been tuned to 320kW*（430hp）with a 7-speed sports automatic transmission with paddle shift and the mechanical limited slip differential driving the rear wheels. An Akrapovič exhaust system will be fitted and Ravenol will provide first-fill lubricants.

The front splitter and rear wing are made of natural fiber composite, contributing to an overall weight of 1,350kg*. Following the specification of the GR Supra road car, the front suspension will be MacPherson strut, and rear suspension will be multilink with KW dampers at the front and rear.

The braking system is enhanced through the use of a dedicated brake calliper for racing, six-piston front and four-piston rear, while running on Pirelli tires.

Safety will be a priority and the GR Supra GT4 will be installed with a high-strength roll cage on the lightweight steel body, and an FIA-standard racing seat with six-point harness. The interior will feature a carbon fiber instrumental panel with a display and steering wheel specifically designed for GT4 competition.

GR SUPRA GT4 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Chassis
Length 4,460mm
Width 1,855mm
Height 1,250mm
Weight 1,350kg*
Construction Steel body with high-strength roll cage acc. to FIA regulations
Front splitter Natural fiber composite
Rear wing Natural fiber composite
Fuel tank ATL FT3 safety fuel cell with fast refueling system (120 L)
Driver’s seat OMP racing seat with six-point safety harness (FIA 8862-2009)
Engine & Transmission
Type In-line six-cylinder, single twin-scroll turbocharger
Displacement 2,998 cm3
Max. power 320kW（430hp）*
different power sticks available to comply with BOP
Max. torque 650Nm*
Engine management Magneti Marelli ECU
Exhaust system Akrapovič racing exhaust system with catalytic converter
Lubricants Ravenol
Transmission 7-speed automatic with paddle shift, rear-wheel drive
Differential Motorsport-specification limited-slip differential
Driveshaft GKN Motorsport high torque spec
Suspension, Steering, & Brakes
Front suspension MacPherson strut
Rear suspension Multilink
Shock absorbers KW adjustable racing dampers
Steering Electric, rack and pinion
Brakes　（Front) Six-piston racing calipers (Brembo), Steel 390mm brake discs
Brakes　（Rear) Four-piston racing calipers (Brembo), Steel 355mm brake discs
Tires Front/Rear 305/660-18 Front / 305/660-18 Rear (Pirelli)
Wheels OZ five-hole 11 x 18in
Electronic Control System
Traction control Standard
Motorsport ABS Standard
8″ Driver display Standard
Data logger Standard
Rear view camera Option
Tire pressure monitoring system Option
Suspension travel sensors Option
Illuminated car number Option
Equipment
Fire extinguishing system Standard
Air jack system Standard
Drinking system Option
Homologated endurance package Option
* depending on SRO BOP (Balance of Performance)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*