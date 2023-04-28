The GR Supra GT4 is based on the GR Supra – TOYOTA GAZOO Racing’s first-ever global model released earlier this year – and is developed and produced by TOYOTA Motorsport GmbH（”TMG”）.

A three-litre in-line six cylinder engine with single twin-scroll turbocharger has been tuned to 320kW*（430hp）with a 7-speed sports automatic transmission with paddle shift and the mechanical limited slip differential driving the rear wheels. An Akrapovič exhaust system will be fitted and Ravenol will provide first-fill lubricants.

The front splitter and rear wing are made of natural fiber composite, contributing to an overall weight of 1,350kg*. Following the specification of the GR Supra road car, the front suspension will be MacPherson strut, and rear suspension will be multilink with KW dampers at the front and rear.

The braking system is enhanced through the use of a dedicated brake calliper for racing, six-piston front and four-piston rear, while running on Pirelli tires.

Safety will be a priority and the GR Supra GT4 will be installed with a high-strength roll cage on the lightweight steel body, and an FIA-standard racing seat with six-point harness. The interior will feature a carbon fiber instrumental panel with a display and steering wheel specifically designed for GT4 competition.

GR SUPRA GT4 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS