DS Automobiles SM Tribute

“We are working on the genes of our iconic models to fuel our research into the shape of future models that will come along at the end of the decade,” confides Thierry Metroz, DS Automobiles Design Director. “What we’re sharing, which dates from 2020, and our presence in Chantilly with SM TRIBUTE bear witness to this activity and our research on the subject.”

In the spring of 2020, DS Automobiles actually shared a series of sketches called #SM2020 on its social networks. These drawings were the result of an internal creative competition between the designers of DS DESIGN STUDIO PARIS about a reinterpretation of the majestic SM introduced in 1970.

“Our community sent us several strong messages during this sketch sharing,” recalls Thierry Metroz. “The first was that it was very attached to the iconic models from our heritage. The second was that it didn’t want the original design to be spoilt.”

The DS DESIGN STUDIO PARIS team works regularly on the legacy of the historic DS and SM, through sketches that unleash their creativity and fuel their thinking.

“We wanted to go further,” says Thierry Metroz. “We want to nurture our legacy through our icons which are the DS and SM. We draw our commitment to avant-garde design from it.”

More than just a tribute, SM TRIBUTE celebrates ten years of art and elegance since the creation of DS Automobiles and its participation in the first Chantilly Arts & Elegance, while contributing to future-oriented research by DS DESIGN STUDIO PARIS.

The message conveyed by the DS Automobiles community has been listened to. The DS DESIGN STUDIO PARIS team worked as if SM had continued to develop over the past five decades.

The SM, born at the beginning of the 1970s, embodied the pinnacle of French automotive innovation. This grand tourer was a real concentration of technology. Its aerodynamic styling, designed by Robert Opron, was both elegant and avant-garde. Beneath the bonnet, a powerful V6 offered exceptional on-road performance. But what really made the SM a remarkable car was its hydropneumatic suspension, inherited from the DS, which gave it unrivalled driving comfort and exemplary road holding. The SM remains a cult model today, sought after by collectors around the world. Its unique blend of comfort, performance and innovation makes it a true automotive legend.

If the SM has made an impression, it is also thanks to its luxurious and meticulous interior. The high-quality materials, the precision build and the calculated ergonomics created an especially refined atmosphere inside. The dashboard, with its circular instruments and distinctive steering wheel, was both functional and aesthetic. The SM was also very well equipped for the time, including air conditioning and power-assisted steering. In addition to its dynamic character, the SM was a car capable of offering first-class comfort to its occupants.

Frédéric Soubirou, DS Automobiles Head of Exterior Design, says:

“We were inspired by studying several SM models, including prototypes and the two presidential SMs. They had a striking trait, like a signature. They gave the impression of flying on the road, they were very aerial.”

This lightness, suggesting dynamism and efficiency, is reflected in the slender yet muscular silhouette of SM TRIBUTE. The direct relationship is characterised strongly with an iconic front end and a profile dominated by a long bonnet…

“We added some very current symbols of our work to it,” continues Frédéric Soubirou.

The extended bi-tone look was worked around a reinterpretation of the Gold Leaf colour that was in the brochure in 1971, featuring a satin varnish worked with a handmade patina and combined with a specially coloured black.

“We wanted to build bridges between different eras: the 1930s, when the prestigious French brands showcased two-tone bodywork in concours d’elegance, the automotive icon of the 1970s that is the SM and our current designs with finishes such as the extended bi-tone paint, seen on the DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE concept. This treatment has really become a hallmark of DS Automobiles designs,” says Vincent Lobry, Head of Colour, Materials and Finishes (CMF) Design at DS Automobiles.

The SM did not have an obvious upper grille, which was replaced by a very large glass section that revealed the headlamp modules and registration plate. Fifty years on, this glass section becomes a 3D screen that lights up to its middle, framed by a light signature made up of three modules on each side – as in the past – enhanced by eight diamond-tipped and vertical DRLs based on a triad shape meeting at a point like a ship’s bow.

The profile retains the characteristic lines of the SM following the airflow from the front to the narrower rear. Behind two large windows, the rear quarter panel is cut in half and goes on to make the rear part float in an S shape. Naturally, the rear wheels are partially faired with removable parts.

While the iconic proportions of the SM are maintained with a length at 4.94 m (+ 3 cm) and height at 1.34 m (+ 2 cm), SM TRIBUTE gains primarily in muscularity and presence with a 1.98 m width (+ 14 cm). In search of efficiency, ground clearance changes to 12 centimetres (-3.5 cm). SM TRIBUTE sits on large 22-inch wheels embellished with aerodynamic inserts.

Inside, the 1970 design has also been reinterpreted with the characteristic shape of the top of the dashboard and even the oval design of the instruments. True to the avant-garde soul of the SM, the information display is through projection and the curved “screen console”, connected to the steer-by-wire steering wheel, complete this spirit that’s dear to the brand. Sound and lights envelop the occupants.

The interior is very light with an ivory colour made up of leather and Alcantara®. A large display case on the front of the dashboard provides an extraordinary setting to accommodate an almost infinite range of finishes and materials! The seats continue the iconic upholstery of the SM, with its horizontal cushions.