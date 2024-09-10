DENSO to Build a New Plant at the Zenmyo Plant

KARIYA, JAPAN, Sept 9, 2024 – DENSO CORPORATION today announced that it will build a new plant by expanding the site of the Zenmyo Plant in Nishio City, Aichi Prefecture. Construction will start in the first half of FY2025 and will be completed in January 2027, with production slated to start in the first half of FY2028. The total investment will be about 69 billion yen.

DENSO has been expanding the value that it offers in the “green” and “peace of mind” domains based on technologies refined in the automotive business as the core. To evolve from a “Tier 1 supplier that supports the auto industry” to a “Tier 1 supplier that supports a mobility-centered society,” DENSO has been working on three challenges: “evolution of mobility,” “creation of new value,” and “strengthening of fundamental technologies.”

Software, which is part of “strengthening of fundamental technologies,” is embedded in electronic control units (ECUs), which control electrification products and ADAS products, and plays a key role. Software will keep growing with the advancement of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and electrification, and large-scale integrated ECUs will be required for overall control of vehicle functions. The new plant will feature a production system that can quickly respond to market expansion and customers’ needs in the future by mainly manufacturing large-scale integrated ECUs.

The new plant will be the first to incorporate DENSO’s next-generation plant concept from the planning phase. The plant will realize a creative workstyle based on digital infrastructure and automation technology, which will be deployed across the plant. It will also be capable of 24-hour unmanned operation, significantly improving production efficiency. Further, the aim is to build an environmentally friendly carbon-neutral plant by utilizing private power generation, which will use solar panels and hydrogen.

Features of the next-generation plant

Flexible production system

Products will be standardized by using common materials and components of products. Diverse products will be produced on a single line in combination with production lines that enable equipment to be easily recombined, thus quickly and flexibly handling changes in the types and quantities of products.

The components and units of the production equipment will be standardized. The processing programs will also be standardized, and software compatibility will be enhanced to significantly reduce the lead time for production preparation.

24-hour unmanned operation

The equipment and the flow of goods will be constantly monitored by cameras and sensors in the plant. When signs of equipment failure are detected, the situation will be judged remotely and action will be taken before the equipment fails, enabling production lines to run non-stop.

In addition to the production lines, the entire process, including unloading of materials and components, transfer within the plant, replenishment and feeding of materials, and packing of products for shipment will be automated to realize unmanned operation.

Shifting to a workstyle that takes full advantage of digital solutions

The plant will be reproduced virtually by using digital twin technology. Equipment verification and kaizen simulations will help build an efficient and streamlined production system.

The on-site know-how accumulated through manufacturing operations will be turned into explicit knowledge, and a database will be created so that the knowledge is available to anyone. The database will be used to increase automation, perform the kaizen cycle quickly, and facilitate the evolution of manufacturing.

DENSO will continue to address social challenges, such as the declining labor force and environmental concerns, through innovative manufacturing methods, thereby fostering a sense of security and well-being for everyone.

