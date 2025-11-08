Darryl O’Young unveils striking livery for his 20th and final Macau Grand Prix

Next weekend’s 72nd running of the Macau Grand Prix will be the final start for the retiring Hong Kong racing icon.

The Team Principal and Driver of Craft-Bamboo Racing will be looking to end his decorated career on a high at the iconic Guia circuit, where he has claimed a long list of victories.

Ahead of this final stand O’Young has today unveiled the livery for his Mercedes-AMG GT4 Evo, featuring HK Asia Medical Group as title sponsor alongside a host of supporting partners.

Hong Kong racing star Darryl O’Young will mark a major milestone at the 2025 Macau Grand Prix, making his 20th and final start at the legendary event.

Competing in the Greater Bay Area GT Cup with Craft-Bamboo Racing, the veteran driver will pilot #95 Mercedes-AMG GT4 Evo adorned in a bold livery which he was pleased to unveil today ahead of next weekend’s event (13-16 November).

The design is headlined by title sponsor HK Asia Medical Group, with further support from a distinguished group of partners including Macau Slot, M Plus Live, Theodore Racing, Spark Models, TotalEnergies, Combustiveis Tak Wo Hong, Aspec, OMP, Evisu, Gravity Partnership, Izakaya Yabai, and Honest Pizza.

The Macau Grand Prix holds special significance for O’Young, who has enjoyed remarkable success on the demanding 6.2-kilometer Guia Circuit as part of a long and illustrious racing career.

His record at the iconic venue – recognised as one of the world’s most demanding tracks with its long, fast straights and sharply twisting corners – includes five Macau Grand Prix GT race victories (2005, 2006, 2008, 2021, 2023), two WTCC Independent Class wins (2012), and three consecutive WTCC Independent Class pole positions (2010–2012).

Beyond his many achievements on tracks all around the world, the Team Principal of Craft-Bamboo Racing has played a pivotal role as a mentor and ambassador for Hong Kong motorsport, helping to elevate the region’s profile on the international stage. His commitment to excellence and sportsmanship has left a lasting impact, and victory in his final appearance at Macau would be the perfect celebration of both his career and his contributions to the sport.

Across November 13-16, the Greater Bay Area GT Cup as part of the 72nd Macau Grand Prix will feature Free Practice on Thursday, Qualifying on Friday, and a 9-lap race on Sunday morning. As O’Young seeks to add one last memorable chapter to his storied career, fans can follow the action live via the FIA YouTube Channel or the official Macau Grand Prix website and app. For full event and scheduling information, visit www.macau.grandprix.gov.mo/en/.

Darryl O’Young

Director and Driver, Craft-Bamboo Racing