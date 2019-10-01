Craft-Bamboo Racing victorious in Pro-Am after thrilling battle in Shanghai

– Jeffrey Lee and Alessio Picariello earn hard-fought victory in GT3 Pro-Am

Craft-Bamboo Racing’s #88 pair of Jeffrey Lee and Alessio Picariello bounced back in remarkable fashion after a difficult start to the weekend to score 2nd place overall in Race 2, and the win in the Pro-Am class after a thrilling, race-long battle for position. Darryl O’Young and Christina Nielsen finished P4 in the Silver Cup for Race 2 after a clean weekend that saw no mistakes from both drivers, and Melvin Moh and Daniel Au made great strides with each passing session to end the weekend on a high.

This strong end to the 2019 Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia means that Craft-Bamboo Racing finish 5th place in the overall GT3 Team’s Championship, with 2 outright victories, 3 Pro-Am wins and 4 Pole Positions. In the GT4 class, Craft-Bamboo Racing displayed the race-winning potential of the Mercedes-AMG GT4 by sealing 3rd place after a strong campaign with a mix of drivers, scoring 3 class wins and a total of 6 podiums.

QUALIFYING RESULTS

#55 Mercedes-AMG GT3

Qualifying 1 | P23 – 2:17.279 – Daniel Au

Qualifying 2 | P10 – 2:05.836 – Melvin Moh

#88 Mercedes-AMG GT3

Qualifying 1 | P17 – 2:08.649 – Jeffrey Lee

Qualifying 2 | P1 – 2:05.516 – Alessio Picariello

#99 Mercedes-AMG GT3

Qualifying 1 | P14 – 2:08.349 – Christina Nielsen

Qualifying 2 | P16 – 2:06.229 – Darryl O’Young

#77 Mercedes-AMG GT4

Qualifying 1 | P4 – 2:18.874 – Jean-Marc Merlin

Qualifying 2 | P6 – 2:24.060 – Douglas Khoo

RACE 1

#99 Mercedes-AMG GT3 | Darryl O’Young & Christina Nielsen

Starting P14 was going to be a tricky for Christina Nielsen, being right in the mid-field. At the first corner, Nielsen took a cautious line and avoided the chaos further up ahead. Despite the Shanghai circuit being notoriously difficult to pass due to the mix of corners, Nielsen managed to find her way past several cars during her stint, working her way up to 10th by the pit-stops. The young Dane kept the pace on, and kept a close gap for her teammate O’Young to make progress later on after the pit window.

Darryl O’Young took over from 10th position, and his great pace on the out-lap meant that he was still in the mix after the pit window. During his stint, the close proximity to other cars meant that he was busy attacking whilst having to defend. O’Young continued to push in a bid to make some progress, but tyre degradation meant that he was unable to find an opportunity to get past, eventually crossing the line in P13, just ahead of the sister #88 entry.

#88 Mercedes-AMG GT3 | Jeffrey Lee & Alessio Picariello

Jeffrey Lee started the race for the #88 car from 17th, and good reactions meant that he narrowly avoided a huge crash with a spinning car up ahead. Lee quickly set his sights on gaining positions, but several laps later, contact from behind spun him around, dropping him to the back of the field. Lee then pitted from 25th place to hand the car over to Alessio Picariello.

When Picariello took over, he knew that he had a pace advantage on the cars in front. He pushed hard, and proceeded to battle his way past the slower traffic. Despite the compromised track position from the contact early on in the race, Picariello had battles throughout the whole of his stint. Picariello eventually crossed the line in P14. Despite the result, the engineers had data in a bid to find a better setup for Race 2.

#55 Mercedes-AMG GT3 | Daniel Au & Melvin Moh

A crash in qualifying meant that Daniel Au started at the back for Race 1. Starting 23rd place meant that it was going to be an uphill battle, but Au’s consistent driving meant he improved with every lap in his stint. Au managed to keep out of trouble handed over to teammate Melvin Moh with 35 minutes to go.

When Moh took over the controls, the #55 entry was a lap down, and he set his sights on gaining some track position during his stint. Despite pushing hard and being on front running pace, Moh was not able to reduce the deficit and eventually crossed the line in 21st position.

#77 Mercedes-AMG GT3 | Jean-Marc Merlin & Douglas Khoo

After a facing an issue in qualifying that saw Jean-Marc Merlin qualify in P4, the veteran GT driver got off to an excellent start. The Frenchman was aggressive around the outside of turn 1 and incredibly, had fought his way up to 1st position at the end of the opening lap. Merlin then showed strong pace at the front of the GT4 field, and had built up a substantial gap of over 20 seconds by the pit-stops.

When Malaysian Douglas Khoo took over, he was put under immense pressure from behind. Racing the Mercedes-AMG GT4 for the first time, Khoo drove a measured stint and kept it clean whilst managing the traffic. Khoo made no mistakes, and eventually finished the #77 car’s race in 5th position in class.

RACE 2

#88 Mercedes-AMG GT3 | Jeffrey Lee & Alessio Picariello

Belgian young gun Alessio Picariello started P4 amongst the other pro drivers, and immediately got his elbows out at the start. Despite being nudged from behind, Picariello muscled his way past gaining one position. On the back of the 2nd placed Lamborghini for many laps. Flawless pitwork from the crew meant that the #88 Mercedes-AMG GT3 managed to jump the 2nd placed car in the pits.

Lee had his work cut out for him after the pit-stop window, as the top 6 cars were locked together in a multi-way battle for position. Despite being placed under immense pressure right after the pit-stops from behind, Lee produced yet another defensive masterclass, placing his Mercedes-AMG GT3 perfectly on track to hold off the attacks from the chasing pack. In the final two laps, Lee firmly shut the door on several attempts to pass, and eventually crossed the line in 2nd place overall, and taking victory in the Pro-Am category.

#55 Mercedes-AMG GT3 | Daniel Au & Melvin Moh

Melvin Moh started the race for the #55 car in P9 after a compromised qualifying. kept out of trouble at the start, and immediately focused his attention on gaining position. In the first two laps of his stint, Moh managed to find a way past and moved up one position. A safety car closed the gaps up to the pack ahead which gave him prime opportunity to make moves up the field. The Malaysian ace drove a solid stint, and handed the car to teammate Daniel Au from P6.

When Moh pitted and handed the car to teammate Daniel Au, fast pit-work from the team gave a gap for Au to work with. In the entirety of his stint, Au kept the car clean and worked on getting consistent lap times. With the faster Pro traffic coming through from behind, Au was under pressure and delivered a clean stint, crossing the line in 18th position, scoring points in the Pro-Am category.

#99 Mercedes-AMG GT3 | Darryl O’Young & Christina Nielsen

Darryl O’Young started the race for the #99 Mercedes-AMG GT3 from 15th place on the grid, and immediately set his sights on gaining position. His aggressive start meant he moved up to P12 on the first lap. A safety car was called early in the stint, and the gaps were reduced even more. When the race resumed, O’Young was all over the back of the Ferrari in front, and ducked and dived as he searched for an opportunity to pass. However, he was not able to find a way past on the fast Shanghai circuit, and handed the car over to teammate Christina Nielsen from 12th position.

A flawless pit-stop from the team meant that Nielsen was still in the fight after the pit-stop window. Continuing the battle from 12th, she worked her way through the field with confidence. Great consistency meant that Nielsen had made her way up to 10th place within the first 5 laps of her stint. With her pace advantage of the cars in front, Nielsen closed up the gaps in a bid to find a way past. But with the tyres being past their prime, she was not able to find a way past and crossed the finish line in 9th position, and 4th in the Silver Cup.

#77 Mercedes-AMG GT4 | Jean-Marc Merlin & Douglas Khoo

Douglas Khoo started from P6 in class after an issue in qualifying, and had set his sights on making good progress from the pace shown in Race 1. However, on the opening lap, Khoo lost the rear end of the car at the high-speed turn 6, and unfortunately, the damage sustained meant that the car had to be retired prematurely.

