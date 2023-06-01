Our Edition 104 Cover Girl, Sarah Jordan is certainly a girl of the world!

With a reach that exceeds 32,000 accounts per post, she is certainly very popular.

And that popularity is something that she wants to use to help charities and other worthwhile causes around the world.

The first such project is the FEELN Festival which is scheduled to take place in Brazil in December of 2023.

More information on the festival is available at the official website – Home | Feeln Festival | Brazil

The Feeln Festival is scheduled to take place from 5th to 9th December in 2023 and is aimed at the youth of the world.

The Feeln Festival is a 100% non-profit music, art and culture festival that starts in Bahia, Brazil, closely connected with Africa.

FEELn stands for FREEDOM EXPRESSION EQUALITY LIFE Network.

The FEELn festival has one goal: to inspire, support, help, empower and educate young people and their families around the world, from 6 to 18 years old.

With a slogan of ” ARE YOU FEELN IT? ” , the FEELN branding is certainly on point and going viral.

You can check the ARE YOU FEELN IT videos on the Instagram of founder Shlepp Entertainment .

