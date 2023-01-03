Rally icon and Car Stunt legend, Ken Block has been killed in Wasatch County, Utah in a snowmobile crash. The head of Hoonigan Industries was 55 at the time and his company has released the statement below to confirm the unfortunate news that has rocked the motorsport and automotive world;

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” said Hoonigan on Instagram. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”

Ken began his rallying career in 2005 and was immediately successful, however it was his incredible Gymkhana YouTube videos that went viral and launched him into stardom.

Block was also a co-founder of the brand DC Shoes and ‘Head Hoonigan in Charge’ at his company Hoonigan Industries and the Hoonigan Racing Division. He had competed in rallycross, WRC, classic rallying, the X Games and many more motorsport disciplines.

Below is a statement from Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office ;

“On January 2 2023 at approximately 2:00pm, the Wasatch County 911 Center received a call reporting a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area. “Search and Rescue, along with law enforcement from Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Utah State Parks and the US Forest Service responded. “The driver, Kenneth Block, 55-year-old male out of Park City, Utah, was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident.”

Block had been on family holidays in the snow, where he shared family photos on his Instagram profile.

“Merry Christmas from the Blocks, from Baldface Lodge!” he wrote, just five days ago. “From the amazing snow, to the incredible hospitality of Jeff Pensiero and his family, to watching Jamie Lynn scale the rafters to install the star on the tree, to watching my kids get better and better at shredding… it was an epic holiday trip. “Hope you all had a great holiday!”

Other recent posts showed Block riding snowmobiles.

Ken Block will be missed.