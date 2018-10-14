Amy Lee Summers Finishes in WBFF Pro Top 10

As expected, Amy Lee Summers has done it again ! With very little previous experience, and with only 4 months of serious workout under her belt, she stands on stage of the WBFF Pro on Australia’s Gold Coast and scores herself a Top 10 Finish!
My official place was 10th in the @wbff_aust Pro Am!.. This was only my 2nd ever bodybuilding competition and to compete as a Pro on a Pro stage was such an incredible experience and I am so honoured to have such an incredible team backing me supporting me through everything! I just wanted to say thank you so much without you this wouldn’t have been possible!.. * * * Thank you to @pauline_wbffaustralia and @ari_empire for putting on such an incredible show! 👑✨Thank you to the king and queen @paul_dillett and @allisondillett for creating such an amazing platform for all of the talented athletes! 😻❤️Thank you to @toby.harrison for making sure my posing and stage presence was on point! 👸🏼Thank you to @myrarogers for every single training session pushing me to get the best results and for my nutrition to getting me in the best condition I have ever been in. I look better then I could ever have imagined. 🏋🏼♀️Thank you to @n8fitness for coaching me through both shows and your constant support. 💪🏼To my superman hubby @iainclegg for being by my side every moment of everyday loving me and helping me to do my very best! You are my Rock! 💑To my amazing gf @kaitlin_bruiser for making my absolutely stunning bikini and supporting me everyday. 👙To the wbff beauty team @wbffbeauty For making me feel a million dollars ✨Thank you @thinkfood_ for supplying my delicious meal prep! To @ehplabs_ausnz for supplying me with all my supplements needed to compete and constant support. 🥛To @dangerdoll for my beautiful stage heels. 👠And to all my family and friends who have been there for me constantly showing me love and support you mean the world to me! 💗💕💗
