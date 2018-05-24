Pic of the Day; Ambra Khan features in Edition 75 – The Sexy Tattoo Edition

Appearing in Edition 75 – The Sexy Tattoo Edition

FeatureGirl
– Ambra Khan –
Ambra Khan ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 75


See more of Ambra in Edition 75

Model
Ambra Khan
StarSign
Sagittarius
Country of Origin
Romania / Italy
Career Highlight
Being a dancer sought after by the best clubs Italy.
If I were a Car
I’d be a Formula 1 racer in Monza, Italy .. Very Fast, very sexy and maybe very loud .. 🙂
Your Fav Tattoo
To me tattoo is art; nothing with really special meaning but very good art that I like.
Biggest Turn-On
Someone with good humour who can respect me also.
Likes
Dogs
DisLikes
Negativity
Greatest Ambition
To be a successful dancer and model and to be very happy!
Appears in
Edition 75 Feature Girl
