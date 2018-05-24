Pic of the Day; Ambra Khan features in Edition 75 – The Sexy Tattoo Edition

See more of Ambra in Edition 75

________________

Model

Ambra Khan

________________

StarSign

Sagittarius

________________

Country of Origin

Romania / Italy

________________

Career Highlight

Being a dancer sought after by the best clubs Italy.

________________

If I were a Car

I’d be a Formula 1 racer in Monza, Italy .. Very Fast, very sexy and maybe very loud .. 🙂

________________

Your Fav Tattoo

To me tattoo is art; nothing with really special meaning but very good art that I like.

________________

Biggest Turn-On

Someone with good humour who can respect me also.

________________

Likes

Dogs

________________

DisLikes

Negativity

________________

Greatest Ambition

To be a successful dancer and model and to be very happy!

________________

Appears in

Edition 75 Feature Girl

_________________