Pic of the Day; Tahnee Walters Features in Edition 75 – The Sexy Tattoo Edition

|
– Appearing in Edition 75 – The Sexy Tattoo Edition
FeatureGirl
– Tahnee Walters –
Tahnee Walters ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 75
|
Model
Tahnee Walters
StarSign
Virgo
Country of Origin
Australia
Career Highlight
Being featured in autobabes magazine.
If I were a Car
I’d be a mini-Cooper; they’re so small and cute like myself .. 🙂
Your Fav Tattoo
My ribs have the quote “Never regret something that made you smile” .. also, “Princes” is special which is my mum’s nickname
Biggest Turn-On
My ideal man has dark hair, blue eyes, big strong back and big quads.
Likes
Beach, Yoga
DisLikes
Negativity
Greatest Ambition
To inspire others with health and passion!
Appears in
Edition 75 Feature Girl
