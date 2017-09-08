Pic of the Day; Trixie Features in Edition 71 – The Samantha X Edition

in Autobabes Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day / by / on 08/09/2017 at 7:04 pm /

    –  Appearing in Edition 71 – The Samantha X Edition 

FeatureGirl
– Trixie –
Angel Trixie ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 71

 

 << Previous                                                                
________________________________________________________________

See more of Angel Trixie in Edition 71

Visit Trixie and the Samantha X Angels HERE

Be sure to pickup a copy of `Back on Top’ by Samantha X …

________________________________________________________________

Model
Trixie
________________

StarSign
Gemini
________________

Country of Origin
Uk
________________

Career Highlight
Being new to the industry, autobabes.com.au is the highlight of my career 🙂
________________

If you were a car 
I’d be the white Porsche from `Wolf of Wall Street’ because it’s just so cool !
________________

Favourite Car 
That white Porsche with Leonardo DiCaprio still inside it !
________________

Romance
In my public life, I like men who are respectful and generous, but in my private life, I’ve always had a thing for bad boys.
________________

Likes
Travel, Luxury hotels, Sailing and Champagne ! 
________________

DisLikes
Rude people, Cold Weather, Rollercoasters!
________________

Greatest Ambition
To make lots of money that allows me to do all I want to do in life.
 ________________

Appears in
Edition 71, FeatureGirl
_________________
Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software