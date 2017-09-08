Pic of the Day; Trixie Features in Edition 71 – The Samantha X Edition

|
– Appearing in Edition 71 – The Samantha X Edition
FeatureGirl
– Trixie –
Angel Trixie ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 71
<< Previous
________________________________________________________________
See more of Angel Trixie in Edition 71
Visit Trixie and the Samantha X Angels HERE
Be sure to pickup a copy of `Back on Top’ by Samantha X …
________________________________________________________________
|
Model
Trixie
________________
StarSign
Gemini
________________
Country of Origin
Uk
________________
Career Highlight
Being new to the industry, autobabes.com.au is the highlight of my career 🙂
________________
If you were a car
I’d be the white Porsche from `Wolf of Wall Street’ because it’s just so cool !
________________
Favourite Car
That white Porsche with Leonardo DiCaprio still inside it !
________________
Romance
In my public life, I like men who are respectful and generous, but in my private life, I’ve always had a thing for bad boys.
________________
Likes
Travel, Luxury hotels, Sailing and Champagne !
________________
DisLikes
Rude people, Cold Weather, Rollercoasters!
________________
Greatest Ambition
To make lots of money that allows me to do all I want to do in life.
________________
Appears in
Edition 71, FeatureGirl
_________________
Recent Comments