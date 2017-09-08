Pic of the Day; Trixie Features in Edition 71 – The Samantha X Edition

Be sure to pickup a copy of `Back on Top’ by Samantha X …

Visit Trixie and the Samantha X Angels HERE

See more of Angel Trixie in Edition 71

Model

Trixie

________________

StarSign

Gemini

________________

Country of Origin

Uk

________________

Career Highlight

Being new to the industry, autobabes.com.au is the highlight of my career 🙂

________________

If you were a car

I’d be the white Porsche from `Wolf of Wall Street’ because it’s just so cool !

________________

Favourite Car

That white Porsche with Leonardo DiCaprio still inside it !

________________

Romance

In my public life, I like men who are respectful and generous, but in my private life, I’ve always had a thing for bad boys.

________________

Likes

Travel, Luxury hotels, Sailing and Champagne !

________________

DisLikes

Rude people, Cold Weather, Rollercoasters!

________________

Greatest Ambition

To make lots of money that allows me to do all I want to do in life.

________________

Appears in

Edition 71, FeatureGirl

_________________