Pic of the Day; Grace Features in Edition 71 – The Samantha X Edition

Model

Grace

________________ StarSign

Virgo

________________ Country of Origin

Australia

________________ Career Highlight

I have had a successful corporate career 🙂

________________ If you were a car

I’d be a Falcon GTHO Phase III – The Ultimate Classic !

________________ Favourite Car

That same Phase III GTHO for the same reasons !

________________ Romance

I like a man’s man, tall with muscles but a true gentleman and knows how to treat a lady.

________________ Likes

Boutique Wines!

________________ DisLikes

Ego’s and Rudeness!

________________ Greatest Ambition

To achieve perfection in everything that I do.

________________ Appears in

Edition 71, FeatureGirl

_________________