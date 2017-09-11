Pic of the Day; Grace Features in Edition 71 – The Samantha X Edition

in Autobabes Models, Celebrity Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day / by / on 11/09/2017 at 8:14 pm /

    –  Appearing in Edition 71 – The Samantha X Edition 

FeatureGirl
– Grace-
Angel Grace ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 71

 

 << Previous                                                                
________________________________________________________________

See more of Angel Grace in Edition 71

Visit Grace and the Samantha X Angels HERE

Be sure to pickup a copy of `Back on Top’ by Samantha X …

________________________________________________________________

Model
Grace
________________

StarSign
Virgo
________________

Country of Origin
Australia
________________

Career Highlight
I have had a successful corporate career 🙂
________________

If you were a car 
I’d be a Falcon GTHO Phase III – The Ultimate Classic !
________________

Favourite Car 
That same Phase III GTHO for the same reasons !
________________

Romance
I like a man’s man, tall with muscles but a true gentleman and knows how to treat a lady.
________________

Likes
Boutique Wines! 
________________

DisLikes
Ego’s and Rudeness!
________________

Greatest Ambition
To achieve perfection in everything that I do.
 ________________

Appears in
Edition 71, FeatureGirl
_________________
Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software