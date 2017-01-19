Lesca Monica features in Edition 67 – The New Year 17 Edition

See more of Lesca in Edition 67 ..

– Appearing in Edition 67 – The New Year 17Edition

Model

Lesca Monica

StarSign

Leo

Country of Origin

Australia born Indonesian

Career Highlights

Appeared in local publications, brand ambassador for alcohol brands, received the Victor Chang Award and am in my final year of Vet BioScience with honors.

Favorite Car

Nissan 350GT! It’s my baby

Biggest Turn-On

I love being taken control of, being carried away by a man who can show me he is boss.

Likes

Race cars, lions

DisLikes

Rude people.

Greatest Ambition

To become a vet and help animals as well as people!

Appears in

Edition 67 & 52, FeatureGirl ________________