Chinese Star – Ayi Jihu – A Face to reach a billion people

The long awaited Ayi Jihu single has finally arrived. The artist referred to as ‘The Chinese Madonna’ has not released a new track for almost a year concentrating and her philanthropic endeavors and her FearChaser® film. Ayi fans have been waiting a long time to see what this trailblazing artist would do next. It just would not be Ayi Jihu or Shlepp Entertainment if they did anything anyone expected them to do now would it, and once again they stay true to their history and surprise as all again. Not that we should be surprised from a Chinese artist that coins a sentence no other international Chinese artist can right now, ‘Independent, Real Chinese and crossing over’. An artist that has broken the rules and made her own path from day one. Before we get to the music we wanted to catch up with Ayi about what she has being doing all of this year after a crazy 2011 running all over the globe! It turns out she has been concentrating on promoting and raising the finance for her Fearchaser® Trilogy of movies. Fear Chaser came to the attention of the public in 2010 and very soon after that an online game (which was played by 25 million people around the world) was created. Ayi Jihu told us that everything she does now has some link to FearChaser®. Last year she took FearChaser® into schools around the world talking to young kids and teenagers about fighting their fears and pushing an Anti-bullying message.

This year due to her commitments she has been unable to get to the schools as much, something she desperately misses and so she is making a special DVD that schools can use to get her message across to the kids. Ayi Jihu also told us that FearChaser® would be breaking ground on production this year. She told us although the budget for the movie was the biggest, it was not small either. It seems all of the hard work has paid began to pay off for Ayi Jihu and we asked her when we could expect to see the film. ‘We are confident it will be 2014 if we keep the production on schedule and start as expected this year. but it is quite a huge undertaking, being shot in several countries and there is a lot of special effects and martial arts in the film which I am training for now. I don’t want to give myself bad luck but I am confident it should be late 2014 at the moment’.

Ayi remains tight lipped when asked more about FearChaser® ‘I don’t want to spoil it for anyone. I don’t want to give too much away, but all I can tell you is it is going to be fantastic. We have some of the most talented people in the world working on this, I cannot believe how blessed I am that these people are on this project and more are coming on every day. The story is in three parts, three seperate films so I don’t even want to let on which part of the story is going to be in the first film. You will just have to wait a bit longer.’ Fashion and Style The Young Native Fashion line is another project that Ayi has been concentrating on in 2012. A collaboration with Native Designer Angela DeMontigny Young Native Fashion has got people in the fashion world talking. We asked Ayi about Young Native Fashion.

‘Angela was my stylist anyway and she also designed the new FearChaser® costume. I knew she had it in her mind already to create a new line, but with us working together, Shlepp Entertainment involved, the whole Young Native thing just kind of naturally occurred. It just seemed like the right thing to do and once we came up with the name things kind of went from there. I think people are liking the top fashion look with a native twist and vibe.

‘Both Angela and I are Native, She being Native Cree/Metis and me being Native Yi Chinese. There is a authenticity about the Whole Young Native Line. All I do is wear the clothes and support the brand really. She does all the designing and everything. She is kind enough to say I helped inspire it so I’m happy with that. I think we have both been taken by surprise at the interest in the line. The finished collection comes out this year and we have been invited to Myanmar to showcase it at their first ever Fashion Week, which is amazing! We are trying to sort that all out now. I’m not sure if you know anything about Myanmar, It used to be called Burma, but it is quite an honour for us to be going there and doing this if everything can be brought together in time.’ Charity work Ayi has just recently been made Global Ambassador for Sisha The Anti Human Trafficking organization founded in Australia. We asked her how that came about?

That all came through Fear Chaser really. My work with the schools and the other charities I support and have have worked with means more and more people are getting to know me because of that. One of the producers of the Fear Chaser movie James With is on the Sisha board and he kept asking me to do something to help them get a little more recognition for the great work they are doing, so I said yeah because they do amazing work and not a lot of people really know about Sisha and what they do.’ I will be doing a lot of charity work this year, not just with Sisha but with other organizations and Charities around the world. Not sure how I am gonna fit it all in, but I will try my hardest. Hard working Ayi most surely is and her ‘Pay it forward’ attitude is setting an example for kids all over the world. Yes there is another way of doing things. How does it feel to reach a Billion people? Sometimes it hits home that there a lots of people watching what I do, but most of the time it does not enter my mind. I just get on with it. I have a great team and we are very grounded and we know exactly where we are going and how we wish to get there. We are not looking for quick routes or fixes and so the journey is a little harder and a little longer. I come from a small village and I guess you can take the girl out of the small village, but you can’t take the small village out of the girl so I just try to stay humble and keep working hard because I know I can make a difference. Ayi’s list of credits is truly impressive: Fearchaser® Sisha Ambassador FAAVM Ambassador Young Native Ambassador Global Dream Hair Ambassador Ambassador representing A celebration of Women foundation inc A partnership for Peace Ambassador So-Yang Cognac and Green Tea Ambassador Shlepp Entertainment/Shlepp Records Artist. If you ask her what she loves doing the most she will tell you the Music and so let’s get on to her new release It’s Magic. The new single is called ‘It’s Magic’and it includes 5 mixes all together. ‘So what’s so surprising about that I hear you ask? Well for an artist well known for her provocative lyrics and style, and at a time when music is getting faster and more dance orientated, Ayi has opted to release a love song with pop overtones and under 120bpm. It’s Magic is not what many would have expected from Ayi Jihu. There is no effort here to ‘Keep up with the Jones’s’. This is a beautiful, well crafted song about love, emotion, commitment and loyalty.

The video is a little different too. It’s a mini movie, telling a story, with a twist. In order to get her story across Ayi opted to make two versions of the video, the longer one fleshing the story out a bit more and filling in some of the gaps one cannot fill in 3.30 seconds. A lot of thought and passion has gone into this track from Ayi. The presentation of the music artwork and website all have a distinct movie look. When we questioned Ayi about this she said, She did not want to just make a song and throw it out there, she wanted to make a statement whether people listened to it or not. You will never get to far away from RnB with Ayi and even with it’s definite pop style, you can still hear and feel the RnB in this track. It’s one of those songs that if you listen to it more than once, you know it and you are singing it, like it or not. We feel quite a few people will like this and we feel even more people will associate themselves with the story and sentiment that Ayi is trying to get across. For those of you who like their music with a a 4 to the floor vibe, don’t panic. Ayi Jihu linked up with the Trinity Band and their remix of the song takes it in a whole other direction while keeping the sentiment.

It goes from a more melancholy affair to a an upbeat dance and sing along happier track. Featuring live music and vocals from the Trinity Band who have come a long way since they almost grabbed the top prize on Sky’s Must be the Music’. Add to that a sultry Blues and Soul Duet remix featuring Chicago born new comer Rapheal Rar Miller and you have a package that has a little bit of something for everyone.

Co Starring with Ayi Jihu on her promo video is Dream Idol Hunk Ollie Best. The two met at a Show and have remained good friends. The Dream Idols have become the Top Glamour group in Europe in just under 6 Months pulling in an all star celebrity following. Ayi Jihu is a big fan of the boys and has attended a couple of their shows.

The Dream Idols Wink Bingo Campaign has them on national tv and plastered around billboards everywhere in the UK. Shlepp Entertainment Ltd who are behind Ayi Jihu were also behind the Dream Idols quick rise to fame and initiated the hook up between Ayi Jihu and Ollie Best on the It’s Magic Promo video.

It’s Magic has a lot going on. The whole project kinda takes you back to the days when singles meant something and artist did not throw one out every couple of weeks as seems to be the trend these days. It even has a trailer! which you see when you go to www.loveismagic.co.uk. Below we have the full Extended video. The uncut version for you to watch and the promo version. [youtube=http://youtu.be/QzdG04gcEOQ] For those of you that like your stuff uncut here is the full version [youtube=http://youtu.be/jdGEQJ5QD3w] Whether or not the public will take to the way Ayi Jihu and Shlepp Records are presenting their music remains to be seen, one thing for sure is you get more than value for money here. Do we expect Ayi Jihu to change and do what everyone else is doing in the way they are doing it…..Nope, She never really has, so why should she start now? There is a lot to Ayi Jihu’s it’s Magic indeed, you only have to visit the website to see the whole look and feel is not like any other. You get the story, the making of, find out who did what, and much, much more. See for yourself. Visit www.loveismagic.co.uk we think you will be more than a little surprised again.

You can also keep up with all things Ayi with her new free Android App. You not only get all the it’s Magic videos and content to listen to but tons and I mean tons of extra stuff too. Music, images, videos and the coolest part is Ayi communicates directly with you via text and broadcast messages. That is very cool. You can Download it here.

Yep it seems that Shlepp Records and Ayi have covered most things on this release. There truly is something for everyone here. For those of you who like your Ayi Old skool, there is a really cool video you can watch here called Music Motion Dance. This is for those who like the more raw edgy Ayi of Smak Dat, the Girl who took Macau by Storm and has since gone on to even greater things. We can only assume Ayi wanted to put this in to remind her fans that As she grows she will never abandon her roots, her love of Ragga, RnB, Hip Hop and all things Urban. Good to know Ayi. Whatever the reason it’s a nice little addition to the package. Check it out below. [youtube=http://youtu.be/ZGnA_bjQn5I] For those Smak Dat lovers we have included that video below too: [youtube=http://youtu.be/j1fHqbLZiQ0] It Just would not be Ayi Jihu if there was not some time of Charity of Philanthropy involved. Ayi Jihu is one of the few artist we know that seems to marry her ‘Giving back’ side or better yet her ‘Pay it forward’ side and her Artist side very well. She has being doing so from day one, which leads one to believe that this is who she really is rather than something she feels she has to do for appearance sake.

This time it’s Help for Heroes and once you listen to the song and more importantly watch the promo video (better yet the Extended video) You will understand more why Ayi has chosen this particular Charity to support on this project.

Yep Ayi is back in the Musical limelight again with a whole new look and swagga. Her new style courtesy of Native Canadian Designer Angela DeMontigny (designer of the new FearChaser® Costume for the FearChaser® Film) suites her well. You will be able to listen to all the mixes, watch all the videos. You even get to sing-a-long to a Karaoke version if you want. There are great deals on offer on the website, you can purchase from Itunes or your normal online store or you can take advantage of one of the many deals on offer direct from Shlepp which includes bonus singles, wallpapers and lots of other cool stuff. It’s Magic is released on April the 1st 2013 You can order your copy now on Itunes, or get the single on the site with many special offers available including bundles with other tracks and content like signed pictures.

Every Day it seems thousands of people release a single somewhere, every now and then something comes along that grabs your attention a little bit more than the norm and this is one of those things. The whole project from the music to the videos, images, is classy, well thought out and expansive. For once it seems you will get more than Value for hard earned cash. Do yourself a favour and goto www.loveismagic.co.uk You may well get a surprise.

