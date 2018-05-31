Pic of the Day; Tahnee Walters Features in Edition 75 – The Sexy Tattoo Edition

See more of Tahnee in Edition 75

Model

Tahnee Walters

StarSign

Virgo

Country of Origin

Australia

Career Highlight

Being featured in autobabes magazine.

If I were a Car

I’d be a mini-Cooper; they’re so small and cute like myself .. 🙂

Your Fav Tattoo

My ribs have the quote “Never regret something that made you smile” .. also, “Princess” is special which is my mum’s nickname

Biggest Turn-On

My ideal man has dark hair, blue eyes, big strong back and big quads.

Likes

Beach, Yoga

DisLikes

Negativity

Greatest Ambition

To inspire others with health and passion!

Appears in

Edition 75 Feature Girl

