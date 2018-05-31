Pic of the Day; Tahnee Walters Features in Edition 75 – The Sexy Tattoo Edition

31/05/2018 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

 

Appearing in Edition 75 – The Sexy Tattoo Edition

FeatureGirl
– Tahnee Walters –
Tahnee Walters ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 75


<< Previous
_____________________________________________________________

See more of Tahnee in Edition 75

________________________________________________________________

________________

Model
Tahnee Walters
________________

StarSign
Virgo
________________

Country of Origin
Australia
________________

Career Highlight
Being featured in autobabes magazine.
________________

If I were a Car
I’d be a mini-Cooper; they’re so small and cute like myself .. 🙂
________________

Your Fav Tattoo
My ribs have the quote “Never regret something that made you smile” .. also, “Princess” is special which is my mum’s nickname
________________

Biggest Turn-On
My ideal man has dark hair, blue eyes, big strong back and big quads.
________________

Likes
Beach, Yoga
________________

DisLikes
Negativity
________________

Greatest Ambition
To inspire others with health and passion!
________________

Appears in
Edition 75 Feature Girl
_________________

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*