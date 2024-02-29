World’s Fastest Camera Drone Vs F1 Car (ft. Max Verstappen)

This is Formula 1 like you’ve never seen it before. The @dutchdronegods follow Max Verstappen’s brand new @redbullracing RB20 F1 car for a full lap of Silverstone’s Grand Prix Circuit.

The world first uninterrupted FPV one shot was captured by a manually piloted custom built drone, designed specifically for the challenge of keeping up with the car at speeds of over 300kph.

It took Red Bull and the Dutch Drone Gods over a year to create a drone that can accelerate two times faster than an F1 car, reaching 300 km/h in just 4 seconds with a top speed of over 350 km/h.

The development was accelerated by access to know-how and processes of Red Bull Advanced Technologies, a high-performance engineering arm of Oracle Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team and trialed behind the RB8 and RB19 cars driven by @liamlawson30 and David Coulthard.